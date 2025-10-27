Rams acquire Roger McCreary in trade with Titans; Puka Nacua set to return

Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary stands on the sideline before a game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 19.

The Rams opened NFL trade deadline week by acquiring cornerback Roger McCreary from the Tennessee Titans on Monday in a move that should bolster their pass-coverage depth.

The Rams are sending a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft to Tennessee in exchange for McCreary and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2026.

McCreary, 25, has started in three of the eight games he’s played in this season, and he had an interception in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. In a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the 2022 second-round pick earned his first sack of the season. Over his career, he has 253 tackles and 17 passes defensed.

McCreary is playing in the final year of his rookie contract. The rebuilding 1-7 Titans are expected to move several players ahead of Saturday’s NFL trade deadline.

For the Rams, McCreary could potentially take over for Darious Williams and see playing time alongside Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. as a slot corner. The Rams rank 14th in pass defense (208 yards per game) entering Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Puka Nacua set to return Sunday

Speaking to reporters Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay said he expects star wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein to practice this week and play Sunday against the Saints.

Nacua missed the Rams’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London because of an ankle injury. Despite missing the game, he still ranks fourth in NFL receiving yards (616). Havenstein hasn’t played since sustaining an ankle injury against the Colts in Week 4.