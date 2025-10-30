Puka Nacua sounding confident about returning from injury for Rams vs. Saints

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 28.

Puka Nacua sounded as if there was no doubt.

The Rams star receiver, who sat out the last game because of an ankle injury, said Thursday that he was “feeling great” and planned to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.

“That’s the plan,” he said after practice. “I’m feeling fantastic. Feel ready to go.”

The Rams returned this week from an off week after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

That enabled Nacua to rest and receive treatment for an injury suffered during an Oct. 12 victory against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Nacua had two catches for 28 yards before he and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey leaped for a pass near the end zone. Both came down hard on the turf as the pass fell incomplete.

Nacua said he was intent on making sure that if he did not come down with the ball, neither would Humphrey.

“Really thought it was like just getting the wind knocked out of me, just of how I landed,” Nacua said. “Got up and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s definitely not my back.’”

The Rams defeated the Jaguars without Nacua to improve their record to 5-2 heading into the off week.

“Never a good time to be injured,” Nacua said, “but the bye did land at a great time to rest and recover.”

Nacua returns to a receiving corps that got a three-touchdown performance from Davante Adams against the Jaguars. The Rams, however, will be without Tutu Atwell, who is on injured reserve for at least four games because of a hamstring injury.

Nacua ranks third in the NFL with 54 catches and fourth with 616 yards receiving. He has two touchdown catches and also has rushed for a touchdown.

Nacua eclipsed 100 yards receiving three times this season, the last a month ago when he caught 13 passes for 170 yards in a 17-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.