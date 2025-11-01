Rams vs. Saints: How to watch, start time and prediction

On Sunday, the Rams welcome the seemingly hapless New Orleans Saints, who arrive with a 1-7 record.
“I don’t care what the record says,” McVay said. “The tape tells you a very different story. ... If we’re not ready to go we’ll certainly be humbled.”
Don’t expect a repeat of 2020.
The Saints, under first-year coach Kellen Moore, will send rookie quarterback Tyler Shough into his first start against a Chris Shula-coordinated Rams defense that features edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young and linemen Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford.
Young ranks third in the NFL with nine sacks. Verse has four.
Sunday’s game marks the Rams debut of cornerback Roger McCreary, who was acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for 17 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He has not had a pass intercepted in four games.
Star receiver Puka Nacua is back after sitting out an Oct. 19 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London because of an ankle injury. Right tackle Rob Havenstein also will return after being sidelined for three games because of an ankle injury.
Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2020 before the Chargers hired him as their head coach.
Key injuries
Rams: WR Puka Nacua (ankle, will play); OL Rob Havenstein (ankle, will play); S Kam Kinchens (toe, will play); CB Darious Williams (shoulder, doubtful).
The Rams and New Orleans Saints will play at 1:05 p.m. PDT Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on Fox in Southern California and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).
Betting odds and lines for Rams vs. Saints
Who will win Rams vs. Saints?
Gary Klein’s pick: The Saints might not be as bad as their record indicates but the Rams have too much firepower — including the return of Nacua — to be knocked off track from winning their third game in a row. Rams 30, Saints 13
