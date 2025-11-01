Rams vs. Saints: How to watch, start time and prediction

It was December 2020, and the Rams were in the midst of their third run to the playoffs in four seasons under coach Sean McVay.

Their opponent: the 0-13 New York Jets.

There was seemingly no way the hapless Jets could beat a 9-4 Rams team at SoFi Stadium.

Gary Klein breaks down what to expect from the Rams on Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.

But the Rams came out flat and lost, 23-20.

On Sunday, the Rams welcome the seemingly hapless New Orleans Saints, who arrive with a 1-7 record.

“I don’t care what the record says,” McVay said. “The tape tells you a very different story. ... If we’re not ready to go we’ll certainly be humbled.”

Don’t expect a repeat of 2020.

The Saints, under first-year coach Kellen Moore, will send rookie quarterback Tyler Shough into his first start against a Chris Shula-coordinated Rams defense that features edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young and linemen Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford.

Young ranks third in the NFL with nine sacks. Verse has four.

Sunday’s game marks the Rams debut of cornerback Roger McCreary, who was acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for 17 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He has not had a pass intercepted in four games.

Star receiver Puka Nacua is back after sitting out an Oct. 19 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London because of an ankle injury. Right tackle Rob Havenstein also will return after being sidelined for three games because of an ankle injury.

Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2020 before the Chargers hired him as their head coach.