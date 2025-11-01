Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Saints: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams linebacker Jared Verse celebrates with defensive end Kobie Turner after a late defensive stand against the Colts.
Rams linebacker Jared Verse celebrates with defensive end Kobie Turner after a late defensive stand against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 28.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
1

It was December 2020, and the Rams were in the midst of their third run to the playoffs in four seasons under coach Sean McVay.

Their opponent: the 0-13 New York Jets.

There was seemingly no way the hapless Jets could beat a 9-4 Rams team at SoFi Stadium.

VIDEO | 02:02
Rams return home looking to pick up win over struggling Saints

Gary Klein breaks down what to expect from the Rams on Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.

But the Rams came out flat and lost, 23-20.

On Sunday, the Rams welcome the seemingly hapless New Orleans Saints, who arrive with a 1-7 record.

“I don’t care what the record says,” McVay said. “The tape tells you a very different story. ... If we’re not ready to go we’ll certainly be humbled.”

Advertisement

Don’t expect a repeat of 2020.

The Saints, under first-year coach Kellen Moore, will send rookie quarterback Tyler Shough into his first start against a Chris Shula-coordinated Rams defense that features edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young and linemen Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford.

Young ranks third in the NFL with nine sacks. Verse has four.

Sunday’s game marks the Rams debut of cornerback Roger McCreary, who was acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for 17 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He has not had a pass intercepted in four games.

Star receiver Puka Nacua is back after sitting out an Oct. 19 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London because of an ankle injury. Right tackle Rob Havenstein also will return after being sidelined for three games because of an ankle injury.

Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2020 before the Chargers hired him as their head coach.

Advertisement
2

Key injuries

Rams: WR Puka Nacua (ankle, will play); OL Rob Havenstein (ankle, will play); S Kam Kinchens (toe, will play); CB Darious Williams (shoulder, doubtful).

Saints: RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, questionable); WR Rashid Shaheed (hip, questionable); CB Alontae Taylor (shoulder, questionable).

3

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Saints

The Rams and New Orleans Saints will play at 1:05 p.m. PDT Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on Fox in Southern California and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).

4

Betting odds and lines for Rams vs. Saints
5

Who will win Rams vs. Saints?

Gary Klein’s pick: The Saints might not be as bad as their record indicates but the Rams have too much firepower — including the return of Nacua — to be knocked off track from winning their third game in a row. Rams 30, Saints 13
RamsSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement