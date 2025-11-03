Sean McVay regrets play call that led to Puka Nacua injury: ‘I’m kicking myself’

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua tries to break away from Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry during the first quarter of the Rams’ 34-10 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Puka Nacua returned to the Rams’ lineup in spectacular fashion, catching a touchdown pass, amassing nearly 100 yards receiving and picking up a key yardage on a fourth-down jet sweep during a victory over the New Orleans Saints.

But that rushing play, which ended with a crushing hit, came with a cost.

On Monday, Nacua was scheduled to have a scan of his injured ribs, though coach Sean McVay said during a videoconference with reporters that “I feel optimistic ... in regard to where we’re potentially heading.”

Gary Klein breaks down what went right for the Rams in a 34-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Rams play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

In the third quarter against the Saints, Nacua lined up on the right side, took a handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford and then ran off the left edge for a three-yard gain that ended with a tackle by 248-pound linebacker Demario Davis. The play set up a touchdown, but Nacua left the game.

“Man, that guy No. 56 on the other side, we were coming up on the contact point and he definitely weighs heavier than I do,” Nacua said after the game, chuckling. “But we got the first down and that’s what matters.”

McVay on Monday said he felt “sick” about leaving Nacua susceptible to injury because of the play call.

“I’m kicking myself about putting him in that spot where he sustained that shot to the ribs,” McVay said.

Nacua’s physical playing style leaves him prone to injuries. He sustained an ankle injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 12 that forced him to sit out against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 19.

Nacua recovered during the Rams off week and caught seven passes against the Saints.

“I’m hopeful that he’ll be all right,” McVay said.

Nacua’s condition, however, took a backseat Monday as McVay, general manager Les Snead and the coaching staff worked to find solutions to the Rams’ kicking woes.

Against the Saints, Joshua Karty missed a 39-yard field goal and an extra-point as season-long problems with the unit resurfaced.

Karty has made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra-point attempts.

Rams kicker Joshua Karty stands for the national anthem before a game against the 49ers on Oct. 2. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

“I hold true to the belief and confidence I have in Josh,” McVay said Monday. “But we’re evaluating all parts of where we go with this operation.”

McVay said he was “impressed” and “pleased” by the work special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn has done to work through the problems, and he indicated that there would be unspecified decisions and corresponding moves in the next few days.

McVay has dealt with kicking issues before. In 2023, the Rams struggled with kickers Brett Maher and Lucas Havrisik. But McVay said in retrospect that those problems stemmed more from the long-range situations he put the kickers in.

The problems this season have come on kicks from 45-yards or closer and on extra-point attempts.

“There’s not one all-encompassing issue,” McVay said.

When asked if the Rams would work out another kicker, McVay said, “there’s a lot of things that we’re going to look into.”

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday.

McVay indicated that the Rams trade last week for cornerback Roger McCreary would be their only move.

But, he added, “What you never say is never.”