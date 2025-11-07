Rams to replace Joshua Karty with Harrison Mevis as kicker vs. 49ers

Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Mevis would replace Joshua Karty for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams are making a change at kicker.

Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Harrison Mevis would replace Joshua Karty for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Mevis and long-snapper Jake McQuaide were signed to the practice squad this week because of kicking-game issues that led to early-season losses against the Philadelphia Eagles and the 49ers and resurfaced in last Sunday’s victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Mevis and Karty competed during practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Ultimately, in its simplest form, who do I think gives us the best chance to have successful outcomes, particularly in that operation with the given factors on Sunday,” McVay said.

Mevis, 23, made 89 of 106 field-goal attempts at Missouri, including one from 61 yards. In the United Football League this past season, he made 20 of 21 field-goal attempts.

McVay said he still has “a lot of confidence” in Karty, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick in Karty, who has made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra-point attempts.

“He’s not going anywhere,” McVay said, noting that the situation would be evaluated again after Sunday’s game.