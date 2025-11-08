Matthew Stafford and Rams eager to avenge their heartbreaking loss to 49ers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It’s been just more than five weeks.

But for the Rams that seems like ages ago.

On Oct. 2, the San Francisco 49ers came to SoFi Stadium and handed the Rams their second loss in four weeks, a 26-23 overtime defeat on “Thursday Night Football” that ended when the 49ers stopped running back Kyren Williams on fourth and one at the 49ers’ 11-yard line.

Rams prepare for a critical NFC West showdown against the rival 49ers

Gary Klein breaks down what you need to know for Sunday's matchup between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Much has changed for the Rams that defeat.

In victories over the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints, the Rams offense broadened its scope by utilizing four tight ends, receiver Davante Adams emerged as the hoped-for red-zone threat and quarterback Matthew Stafford is enjoying one of the most productive and efficient stretches of his 17-year career.

The Rams have largely shut down three consecutive opponents with a dominant defensive front, a steady linebacker corps and an improving secondary.

One phase, however, remained the same: The kicking game has been a liability.

But the Rams addressed the situation by signing veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide and bringing in Harrison Mevis to compete with kicker Joshua Karty.

“There has been a lot of growth,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of the team in general. “The biggest thing that I would say is that I’ve been pleased with the way that we’ve started fast, played good complementary ball, been able to jump out to some leads.”

The Rams started slow in their first matchup against the 49ers, who took the first possession and drove for a touchdown. Early in the second quarter, the Rams trailed, 14-0.

“We didn’t come out hot, and we let them get the first strike in and we were battling for the rest of that game,” Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner said. “So, we’ve got to come out hot.”

In the three games that followed, the Rams led or were tied at halftime and limited opponents to 10 points or fewer in victories that helped put them in a tie with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West.

“It’s exciting to be able to see that come back and be able to put on display our growth,” Turner said, “and to be able to hopefully make a statement to the rest of the NFC West, to the rest of the NFC, to the rest of the league that we’re the team to watch.”

Stafford and the Rams offense have put on a show the last two games.

“He doesn’t miss,” Rams receiver Puka Nacua said, “and I feel like the level of confidence that he plays with right now is just oozing out into everybody else.”

Stafford, 37, followed a five-touchdown performance against the Jaguars in London with four touchdown passes in last Sunday’s 34-10 victory over the Saints.

“Man, he still slings it,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told Bay Area reporters. “His arm talent is still ridiculous.”

Stafford leads the league with 21 touchdown passes, and only two interceptions. He has not had a pass intercepted in five games, tied for the longest interception-free stretch of his career.

Stafford’s “total command” of late is no different from what McVay has seen from Stafford during the quarterback’s four-plus seasons in L.A.

“Everybody makes a big deal about these numbers, but what I do think he’s doing a great job of is he’s not leaving the ball in harm’s way, either,” McVay said. “Sometimes you might have low picks, you might have had some turnover-worthy plays, he’s been really great with that.”

After struggling at times to establish a consistent connection with Stafford in the first five games, Adams has five red-zone touchdown catches in the last two games.

He leads the NFL with eight touchdown catches, and his 111 career touchdown catches ranks eighth all-time.

“He’s been doing it for a long time in the league, especially down in the red zone,” Stafford said. “He’s got a hundred and something touchdowns and it’s really impressive to see what he can do in a small area, both at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point.”

Said Adams: “Basically, if they want to go one-on-one, we like that matchup.”