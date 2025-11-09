Rams capitalize on fast start to defeat 49ers and extend winning streak to four games

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In any other matchup, it would have been the makings of a rout.

A walkover. A convincing answer to an earlier defeat.

But this is the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

More specifically, Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Close games are the rule, not the exception.

So the Rams’ three-touchdown lead early in the second quarter on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium was nothing to get comfortable about.

The 49ers pulled to within seven points before the Rams pulled away for a 42-26 victory that extended their winning streak to four games.

Matthew Stafford passed for four touchdowns, Kyren Williams ran for two and linebacker Nate Landman forced another fumble and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. intercepted a pass for the second consecutive game as the Rams improved to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the NFC West.

After defeating the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and 49ers, the Rams will be playing with confidence when they play host to the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday in an NFC West game at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford continued his MVP-level play, tossing touchdown passes to receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and tight ends Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson as the Rams avenged their 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers in Week 5.

Stafford, who completed 24 of 36 passes for 280 yards, has passed for a league-best 25 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. Stafford has passed for 13 touchdowns in the last three games and has not had a pass intercepted in six games, the longest turnover-free stretch of his 17-year career.

Nacua returned from a rib injury that sidelined him for part of the Rams victory over the New Orleans Saints and caught five passes for 64 yards.

Adams, who grew up not far from the stadium in East Palo Alto, suffered a back injury in the second half and did not return. But the three-time All-Pro caught six passes for 77 yards and continued his outstanding play in the red zone with his sixth touchdown in the last three games.

Williams, who rushed for more than 100 yards against the Saints, gained 73 on Sunday, with Blake Corum adding 56.

Landman continued his mastery of punching the ball out of the grip of opponents. The first-quarter fumble he forced led to a touchdown. And Forbes’ fourth-quarter interception led to the Rams’ final touchdown.

The Rams’ struggling kicking game also played error free.

Kicker Harrison Mevis, who replaced Joshua Karty, did not attempt a field goal, but he made all six of his extra-point attempts in a kicking operation that now includes veteran long-snapper Jake McQuaide.

The Rams on Sunday also continued their trend of fast starts.

They led 21-0 early in the second quarter on Williams’ short touchdown run and Stafford’s touchdown passes to Nacua and Allen.

With about three minutes left in the first half, Mac Jones’ short touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings cut the lead to 14 points.

The 49ers trimmed it to seven early in the third quarter on Brian Robinson Jr.’s short touchdown run. But the Rams answered with a drive that ended with Stafford’s short touchdown pass to Adams.

The 49ers kept the pressure on with a fourth-quarter touchdown catch by tight end Luke Farrell, but Jared Verse blocked the extra-point attempt to preserve the Rams’ eight-point lead.

The Rams answered with Williams’ second touchdown with about 10 minutes left, and Forbes’ interception set up Stafford’s touchdown pass to Parkinson.

The 49ers added a late touchdown by tight end George Kittle.

Landman, safety Quentin Lake and linebacker Omar Speights made 11 tackles for the Rams.