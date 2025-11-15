50 catches and counting: Rams’ tight end quartet thriving in Sean McVay’s offense

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Logan Paulsen recognized the mastery, despite Sean McVay’s youth.

Jordan Reed immediately tapped into the positivity of the then-20-something assistant coach.

So the former NFL tight ends, who were tutored by McVay in Washington, are happy that the Rams’ ninth-year coach has utilized a quartet of tight ends this season — a sizable shift in an offense that has helped fuel a four-game winning streak entering Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

McVay is among coaches who recognize “how much of a matchup nightmare tight ends can be and how vital they are to an offense,” Reed said, “so it’s awesome to see the position grow.”

McVay was an offensive assistant in Washington for one season before he was elevated to tight ends coach in 2011, and then offensive coordinator in 2014.

“He was so young,” said Paulsen, who played in Washington from 2010 to 2015. “He never played tight end before, he didn’t have any background there ... and here he comes as a quality-control guy with this level of mastery.

“And I think that just speaks to how special he was then, and how special he is now.”

McVay, 39, acknowledges that the Rams’ deployment of multiple tight ends harks to his start as an NFL position coach.

“This does bring back some good memories,” he said.

The Rams have scored at least 34 points in each of their past three games. All have featured at least one touchdown by a tight end — veteran Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson and/or rookie Terrance Ferguson.

Sean McVay instructs players during training camp with Washington in July 2014. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

The group has thrived under tight ends coach Scott Huff, with plays designed by offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and McVay, who doubles as the Rams’ playcaller.

“The only reason you can do it is because you have four players that are capable of doing it,” McVay said.

During McVay’s first eight seasons, the Rams’ offense operated almost exclusively out of 11 personnel, which featured a running back, a tight end and three receivers. But this season, McVay has used as many as three tight ends at a time for added blocking and receiving targets.

Higbee, Allen, Parkinson and Ferguson have combined for 50 catches and seven touchdowns.

“They all bring their own edge to the game,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “Their play style is relentless. I think of so many plays in games where guys are fighting that extra inch and those guys epitomize that.”

The tight ends are thrilled with their expanded role.

“The plate’s a lot fuller,” said Allen, who has three touchdown catches.

And all players are involved, Parkinson noted.

“You can see the joy on everyone’s faces, but especially this tight ends group,” he said. “It’s fun to be able to impact the game.”

Ferguson has provided the biggest wrinkle.

The Rams selected the former Oregon star with their first pick in the 2025 draft, and he impressed during offseason workouts. But a groin injury suffered during training camp slowed Ferguson’s development at one of the NFL’s most complicated positions.

On Oct. 19 in London, Ferguson showed his route-running and separation skills in a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has continued to evolve the past two games.

Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson catches a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 19. (Ian Walton / Associated Press)

“Just blessed that they have the trust to put me in those opportunities to showcase my athleticism, to be able to stretch the field and run some special routes and do some cool things,” said Ferguson, who trained with Paulsen before the draft.

Paulsen, who played eight NFL seasons, said McVay’s ability to create a “safe space” for players to learn exactly what he is looking for in a play was “freeing.”

“I know it sounds like he’s putting you in a box,” Paulsen said, “but when you know exactly what is expected of you, it’s easier for you to meet that expectation.”

While playing for McVay, Reed made the NFL All-Rookie team in 2013 and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

McVay’s “positivity,” his ability to make complicated concepts understandable and his knack for creating mismatches, helped fuel Reed’s development.

“He made you feel like you were the best,” Reed said. “That’s what it was like playing for him.”

Then and, apparently, now.

Rams tight ends said they always enjoy when McVay stops by their meeting room to “chop it up,” about their position.

“He’s always had a love for it,” Higbee said. “I know he misses it a little bit.”