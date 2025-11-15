Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, start time and prediction

On Sunday, the Rams will play against Kupp for the first time when the Seattle Seahawks visit SoFi Stadium for a game that will determine first place in the NFC West.
Kupp, released by the Rams last March after they could not find a trade partner, is a complementary piece of a Seahawks offense that features quarterback Sam Darnold and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is on pace to break the NFL season record for yards receiving.
Gary Klein breaks down Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
But Kupp, who has 26 catches for 367 yards and a touchdown, is still on the minds of Rams players and coaches.
“I’m glad he’s feeling good and ready to rock and roll,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “He’s a lifelong friend of mine. Obviously, we’ll be competing against him this weekend, but it’ll be good to see him.”
Kupp played “an instrumental role” in building the Rams’ culture, coach Sean McVay said.
Advertisement
“He modeled the way,” McVay said, adding, “He’s elevated a lot of people in this building.”
Receiver Puka Nacua benefited from Kupp’s tutelage.
“A foreign feeling for sure,” Nacua said when asked what it would be like playing against Kupp for the first time. “I know I’m excited to see him.”
Is there a postgame jersey swap planned?
“Honestly, I’m hoping that he doesn’t take it off because if I see him take it off for somebody else, I might hit somebody on our team, respectfully,” Nacua said, laughing.
2
Key injuries
Rams: WR Davante Adams (oblique, questionable but expected to play), DE Kobie Turner (back, questionable but expected to play).
The Rams (7-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) will play at 1:05 p.m. PST Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox throughout Southern California and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).
4
Betting lines and odds for Rams vs. Seahawks
5
Who will win Rams vs. Seahawks?
Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams might not score at least 34 points as they did in their past three games, but they will outlast the Seahawks and extend their winning streak to five games.
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.