Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, start time and prediction

Cooper Kupp played eight seasons for the Rams, highlighted by his 2021 performance, when he was the NFL’s offensive player of year and the most valuable player of Super Bowl LVI.

On Sunday, the Rams will play against Kupp for the first time when the Seattle Seahawks visit SoFi Stadium for a game that will determine first place in the NFC West.

Kupp, released by the Rams last March after they could not find a trade partner, is a complementary piece of a Seahawks offense that features quarterback Sam Darnold and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is on pace to break the NFL season record for yards receiving.

VIDEO | 02:09 Rams and Seahawks prepare for NFC West showdown at SoFi Stadium Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Gary Klein breaks down Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

But Kupp, who has 26 catches for 367 yards and a touchdown, is still on the minds of Rams players and coaches.

“I’m glad he’s feeling good and ready to rock and roll,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “He’s a lifelong friend of mine. Obviously, we’ll be competing against him this weekend, but it’ll be good to see him.”

Kupp played “an instrumental role” in building the Rams’ culture, coach Sean McVay said.

Advertisement

“He modeled the way,” McVay said, adding, “He’s elevated a lot of people in this building.”

Receiver Puka Nacua benefited from Kupp’s tutelage.

“A foreign feeling for sure,” Nacua said when asked what it would be like playing against Kupp for the first time. “I know I’m excited to see him.”

Is there a postgame jersey swap planned?

“Honestly, I’m hoping that he doesn’t take it off because if I see him take it off for somebody else, I might hit somebody on our team, respectfully,” Nacua said, laughing.