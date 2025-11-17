Sean McVay gives ominous-sounding update on Quentin Lake’s injury

Rams safety Quentin Lake could miss time with an elbow injury he sustained in Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams safety Quentin Lake will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time because of an elbow injury suffered during the Rams’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

McVay said the Rams were awaiting results from an MRI exam and a consultation with team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache before deciding how long Lake might be out, whether he will be placed on injured reserve or if it is a season-ending injury that would require surgery.

“Not great for our captain and leader,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters. “Bummed out for him.”

Lake, a team captain, has been something of an Ironman the last few seasons. He played every defensive snap in 2024 before starters were rested for the season finale. He played every snap this season before he was injured on Sunday in the 21-19 victory that improved the Rams’ record to 8-2, extended their winning streak to five games and put the Rams in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

Josh Wallace replaced Lake at the nickel spot on Sunday.

Safety Kamren Kinchens, who intercepted two passes against the Seahawks, got increased snaps in Lake’s absence. Cornerback Cobie Durant can also play inside and Roger McCreary also is a candidate to play in that spot when the Rams play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Safety Kam Curl is an experienced veteran. But replacing Lake’s leadership is a tall order.

“You don’t replace a Quentin Lake,” McVay said. “He’s so valuable for so many reasons with what he can do, with who he is as a human, with the way that he elevates and leads. ... We’ll have to figure out what is the next best thing for us to be able to do.

“I think it would be insincere to think that you’re going to ask somebody to do the things that he’s capable of. It’s what makes him so special. But I do have a lot of confidence in the other guys.”