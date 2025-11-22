Nate Landman agrees to three-year contract extension with the Rams
It did not take long for linebacker Nate Landman to establish himself as a key player for the Rams.
A few months after he signed a one-year veteran minimum contract, teammates voted him a captain. Landman became the defensive signal-caller and has forced numerous turnovers for a Rams team that is 8-2 and a Super Bowl contender.
On Saturday, the Rams moved to keep Landman in the fold for the future, signing him to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed but it includes more than $15 million in guarantees, said the person with knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity because the contract has not been posted.
Landman, 27, is a fourth-year pro who played in college at Colorado and signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.
Landman has made a team-best 91 tackles for the Rams, including a team-record 17 in a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He also has forced four fumbles.
“There are certain guys that just have some natural leadership traits and characteristics that endears them to their teammates,” coach Sean McVay said this week, adding, “I think the best part about it is that Nate’s not being anybody other than himself.”
Signing Landman to an extension is a marked departure for a Rams organization that has not typically invested major dollars at inside linebacker.
Landman, veteran Troy Reeder, second-year pro Omar Speights and rookie Shaun Dolac all were undrafted free agents.
The Rams’ defensive front of Byron Young, Jared Verse, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske harkens back to the franchise’s “Fearsome Foursome” from the 1960s.
Ernest Jones, a 2021 third-round pick by the Rams, was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2024 before the final year of his rookie contract.
The Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.