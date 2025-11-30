Advertisement
Rams

Rams’ six-game winning streak ends in stunning loss to Carolina Panthers


Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball after being hit by Carolina defensive end Derrick Brown late in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 31-28 loss Sunday.
(Grant Halverson / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Humility, as Sean McVay likes to say, is only a day away.

The Rams lived it on Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers defeated the Rams, 31-28, before 71,292 at Bank of America Stadium, ending the Rams’ six-game winning streak, dropping their record to 9-3 and knocking them out of the top seed in the NFC.

The Rams could not overcome three turnovers, including Matthew Stafford’s first interceptions since a Week 3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and a fumble by Stafford on a strip sack with less than three minutes left.

Stafford passed for two touchdowns and Kyren Williams and Blake Corum each rushed for touchdowns, but the Rams ultimately were not able to overcome their mistakes.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns to lead a Panthers team that improved to 7-6.

Stafford’s streak of eight games without an interception ended on a day he moved past Matt Ryan into eighth place on the NFL’s all-time passing yardage list.

Stafford connected with receiver Davante Adams for touchdown pass plays of four and seven yards and Corum rushed for a touchdown to give the Rams a 21-17 halftime lead.

On the first possession of the second half, Young tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jalen Coker, putting the Panthers ahead.


Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua makes a spectacular, one-handed catch in front of Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson in the second half Sunday.
(Nell Redmond / Associated Press)

With rain beginning to fall, the Rams went three and out, and their winning streak appeared to be in real jeopardy.

But the Rams got the ball early in the fourth quarter, and Corum’s 34-yard run and Puka Nacua’s spectacular one-handed catch for a 31-yard gain set up Williams’ seven-yard touchdown run for a 28-24 lead.

But Young answered with a 43-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tetairoa McMillan for a 31-28 lead with 6:34 left.

The Rams then began a march that advanced the ball to the Panthers’ 17-yard line. But on third down, the Rams were penalized for delay of game. On the next play, Derrick Brown sacked Stafford and knocked the ball from his grasp.

Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum recovered the fumble, and the Panthers managed to run out the clock after Young connected on a 10-yard pass to Coker for a first down.

Stafford completed 18 of 28 passes for 243 yards.

Young completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

