Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds

Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, watches quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, warm up.
Rams coach Sean McVay watches quarterback Matthew Stafford warm up before last week’s win over Tampa Bay. The duo will try to lead the Rams to their 10th victory Sunday against the Panthers.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
1

The Rams currently hold the top seed for the NFC playoffs. Now their greatest challenge might be shutting out the distraction of being deemed a favorite to win the Super Bowl.

“Humility is only a day away,” coach Sean McVay said. “Our guys understand that.”

On Sunday the Rams will play a potential trap game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are 6-6 and coming off a 20-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

The Panthers are the Rams’ third NFC South opponent. The Rams already dispatched the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They play the struggling Falcons on Dec. 29 in Atlanta.

The Rams are 10-point favorites over the Panthers — and with good reason.

They have won six games in a row and scored at least 34 points in four of their last five games, including their 34-7 victory over the Buccaneers last Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Panthers feature quarterback Bryce Young, the top pick in the 2023 draft. Young has passed for 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions for a team that counts victories over the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys among its wins.

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and outside linebackers coach AC Carter are former Rams assistants. The roster includes seven former Rams: defensive linemen Bobby Brown III and A’Shawn Robinson, offensive lineman Austin Corbett, cornerbacks Robert Rochell and David Long, linebacker Christian Rozeboom and safety Nick Scott.

2

Key injuries

Rams: S Kamren Kinchens (shoulder, questionable but expected to play), DL Poona Ford (calf, questionable but expected to play), OL David Quessenberry (groin, questionable but expected to play)

Advertisement

Panthers: LB Claudin Cherelus (concussion, out), CB Jaycee Horn ( concussion, out), C Cade Mays (ankle, out), LB Christian Rozeboom (hip/hamstring, out), OL Chandler Zavala (calf, out)

3

How to watch Rams vs. Panthers

The Rams (9-2) travel to Charlotte, N.C., to play the Panthers (6-6) at 10 a.m. Sunday. The game will be shown on Fox throughout Southern California and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).

4

Betting odds and lines for Rams vs. Panthers
5

Who will win Rams vs. Panthers?

Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams are rolling and the Panthers will not be able to slow them down. Byron Young, Jared Verse and the Rams’ pass rush will continue to force turnovers and Matthew Stafford will continue to avoid them.

Rams 27, Panthers 17
RamsSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement