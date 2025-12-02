Why aren’t the Rams playing $10-million wide receiver Tutu Atwell?

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell hauls in an 88-yard touchdown pass to help secure a win over the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 28.

Before this season, the Rams signed receiver Tutu Atwell to a one-year, $10-million contract.

It appeared as if coach Sean McVay was committed to fully incorporating the 2021 second-round draft pick into a receiver corps that included Puka Nacua and new arrival Davante Adams, a three-time All-Pro.

But Atwell had only four catches before he suffered a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve in late October, and the Rams did not activate him for Sunday’s game, a 31-28 defeat by the Carolina Panthers.

Xavier Smith, who also returns punts, filled the speedy receiver role and caught three passes for 82 yards, including one for 51 yards.

McVay indicated after the game that the decision to not activate Atwell was a roster management issue influenced heavily by personnel groupings and special teams needs that affect the 48-player game-day limit.

On Monday, when asked if Atwell would play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, McVay was noncommittal, pending the formulation of this week’s game plan.

“I love Tutu. Love everything he’s about,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters. “Would like to be able to figure out a way to get him going and get him involved and if that fits for the collective relative to the 48, there’s a lot of factors in that.”

McVay said Atwell has done “everything that he can control” but “certain roles and rhythms are established relative to special teams” and the personnel required from various position groups.

“There’s a lot of layers to it, some of which he just has no control over and that’s the unfortunate thing,” McVay said. “But we want to be able to figure out how to get him up.”

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell gets a high-five from coach Sean McVay during training camp in July. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Throughout his career, Atwell has consistently said that he was happy to be patient, loved being part of the Rams and would be ready whenever called upon.

After an injury-marred rookie season, he caught 18 passes in 2022, 39 in 2023 and 42 in 2024.

This season, he scored a game-winning 88-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. But he otherwise served mainly as a potential threat in an offense that has featured quarterback Matthew Stafford, Nacua, Adams, running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum and as many as three tight ends.

Smith, Jordan Whittington and rookie Konata Mumpfield, all of whom play of special teams, have also been part of the receiver rotation.

Atwell said last week that he spent the time on injured reserve healing, getting stronger and helping teammates prepare for games.

“I feel great and ready to get back at it,” he said.

Smith, who began his career with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2023, said Atwell has been instrumental in helping him develop. He said Atwell welcomed him to the receivers room, and models a good example.

“So when it’s my turn,” Smith said Monday, “I just want to kind of follow those same footsteps and do it just as good as he does.”