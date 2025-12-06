Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time and prediction
- Matthew Stafford has already moved on from the Rams’ loss to the Panthers as they prepare to face the Cardinals.
- The Rams suffered a crushing 41-10 defeat to Arizona last season but are looking to improve on their 9-3 start this season.
Matthew Stafford is looking to bounce back on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
After playing eight consecutive games without an interception, Stafford committed three turnovers in a 31-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers intercepted two passes — returning one for a touchdown — and forced Stafford to fumble one play after the Rams were penalized for delay of game for not getting a snap off on time.
Stafford has passed for 32 touchdowns, with only four interceptions.
Stafford, who was named the NFC offensive player of the month for November, is not sweating last week’s performance.
“I move on pretty darn quickly,” he said.
How long did it take the 17th-year pro to perfect that skill?
“I’ve played in a lot of games now so it feels like it comes easy to me,” he said. “Unless it’s the last game of the year, there’s another one coming and you better be ready for it. I just try to do my best to do that.”
Last season at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals dominated the Rams 41-10 in a Week 2 rout.
“We got our asses whooped,” edge rusher Jared Verse said.
But the Rams bounced back and eventually made a playoff run.
“We didn’t have a good day, but we were able to figure things out as we moved along through the season last year and play some of our best ball late,” Stafford said. “We just attack each week as its own and try to put our best foot forward.”
Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who replaced the injured Kyler Murray, has passed for 13 touchdowns, with four interceptions.
With several receivers playing well and certain needs on special teams, Rams coach Sean McVay has been noncommittal about playing receiver Tutu Atwell.
Key injuries
Rams: WR Tutu Atwell (hamstring, questionable but not expected to be activated from injured reserve); CB Darious Williams (tibia, doubtful, not expected to play); DL Poona Ford (calf, questionable but expected to play).
Cardinals: OL Kelvin Beacham (groin, questionable); WR Xavier Weaver (hamstring, questionable); WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel, out); WR Greg Dortch (chest, out); RB Trey Benson (knee, out); OL Christian Jones (knee, out); RB Emari Demarcado (ankle, out); DL L.J. Collier (knee, out); S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle, out); DL Walter Nolen III (knee, out); CB Max Melton (heel, out).
How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Cardinals
The Rams (9-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (3-9) will play at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be shown on Fox throughout Southern California and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).
Betting lines and odds for Rams vs. Cardinals
Who will win Rams vs. Cardinals?
The Cardinals are not as bad as their record indicates. But they also do not have enough to hold off a Rams team that got reminded last week that no opponent can be overlooked or taken lightly.
Gary Klein’s pick: Rams 30, Cardinals 17