Rams vs. Detroit Lions: How to watch, start time and prediction

Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for when the Rams take on the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Lions (8-5) are fighting for a playoff spot out of the NFC North. The Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) are the No. 2 seed and the Chicago Bears (9-4) are No. 7.
The Rams are coming off a 45-17 rout of the Arizona Cardinals, a game in which they rolled up 530 yards. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has passed for a league-best 35 touchdowns, bounced back from a three-turnover performance in a loss against the Carolina Panthers and returned to the form that has made him one of the front-runners for the NFL most valuable player award.
Byron Young has 11 sacks for a defense that is giving up 17.5 points per game, third fewest in the NFL.
The Rams will attempt to neutralize a Lions’ offense that averages a league-best 30.3 points per game. Quarterback Jared Goff leads a unit that features running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has 8½ sacks for a defense that gives up 23.4 points per game.
Key injuries
Rams: WR Davante Adams (hamstring, questionable but expected to play).
Lions: DB Brian Branch (Achilles, out); S Kerby Joseph (knee, out); OT Taylor Decker (shoulder, questionable); G Kayode Awosika (foot, questionable); S Thomas Harper (concussion, questionable); G Christian Mahogany (fibula, questionable); WR Kalif Raymond (ankle, questionable); RB Sione Vaki (thumb), TE Shane Zylstra (knee, questionable).
How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Lions
The Rams (10-3) and the Detroit Lions (8-5) will play at 1:25 p.m. PST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on Fox throughout Southern California and most of the U.S. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).
Betting odds and lines for Rams vs. Lions
Who will win Rams vs. Lions?
Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams are playing a desperate and talented opponent, but the Lions have several key injuries. If Stafford and the offense avoid turnovers, the Rams will clinch a playoff spot.
