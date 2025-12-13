Rams vs. Detroit Lions: How to watch, start time and prediction

The Rams are regarded as a Super Bowl contender — but first they have to make the playoffs.

Coach Sean McVay’s team can clinch a playoff spot if they defeat the Detroit Lions on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams are 10-3, lead the NFC West and hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A win over the Lions would guarantee a playoff spot for the seventh time in McVay’s nine seasons.

VIDEO | 02:07 Rams look to clinch playoff berth with win over Lions Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for when the Rams take on the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions (8-5) are fighting for a playoff spot out of the NFC North. The Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) are the No. 2 seed and the Chicago Bears (9-4) are No. 7.

The Rams are coming off a 45-17 rout of the Arizona Cardinals, a game in which they rolled up 530 yards. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has passed for a league-best 35 touchdowns, bounced back from a three-turnover performance in a loss against the Carolina Panthers and returned to the form that has made him one of the front-runners for the NFL most valuable player award.

Byron Young has 11 sacks for a defense that is giving up 17.5 points per game, third fewest in the NFL.

Advertisement

The Rams will attempt to neutralize a Lions’ offense that averages a league-best 30.3 points per game. Quarterback Jared Goff leads a unit that features running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has 8½ sacks for a defense that gives up 23.4 points per game.