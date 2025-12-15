This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Who’s going to beat them?

Who’s going to stop the unstoppable offense? Who’s going to score on the persistent defense? Who’s going to outwit the coaching genius?

Who can possibly halt the Rams on their thunderous march toward a Super Bowl championship?

After yet another jaw-dropping Sunday afternoon at a raucous SoFi Stadium, the answer was clear.

Nobody.

Nobody can spar with the Rams. Nobody can run with the Rams. Nobody can compete with the Rams.

VIDEO | 03:30 Takeaways from the Rams’ victory over the Detroit Lions Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Gary Klein breaks down what went right for the Rams in their 41-34 victory over the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Nobody is talented enough or deep enough or smart enough to keep the Rams from winning their second Super Bowl championship in five years.

Nobody. It’s over. It’s done. The Rams are going to win it all, and before you cry jinx, understand that this is just putting into words what many already are thinking.

The Rams’ second-half domination of the Detroit Lions in a 41-34 win should again make the rest of the league realize that nobody else has a chance.

The Seahawks? Please. The 49ers? No way. The Eagles? They’ve been grounded. The Bears? Is that some kind of a joke?

The Patriots? Not yet. The Broncos? Not yet. The Bills? Not ever.

The Rams trailed by 10 points at one juncture Sunday and then blew the Lions’ doors off in the second half to clinch a playoff berth for the seventh time in nine seasons under Sean McVay, setting them up for the easiest ride in sports.

With a win in Seattle on Thursday night — and, yes, they should beat a team that just barely survived Old Man Rivers — the Rams essentially will clinch the NFC’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

That means they have to win only two games at SoFi to advance to a Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. That means they can win a championship without leaving California, three games played in the sort of perfect climate that gets the best out of their precision attack.

And as Sunday proved once again, they’re good enough to win three essentially home playoff games against anybody.

“I love this team,” McVay said.

There’s a lot to love.

They have an MVP quarterback, the league’s most versatile two-headed running attack, an interior defense that gets stronger under pressure, and the one weapon that no team can match.

They have Puka Nacua, and nobody else does.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is tackled by Detroit cornerback Amik Robertson during the second half Sunday. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Is he unbelievable or what? He is Cooper Kupp in his prime, only faster and stronger. He caught a career-high 181 yards’ worth of passes on yet another day when he could not be covered and barely could be tackled.

“He’s unbelievable,” McVay said. “He’s so tough, a couple of times he just drags guys with him ... he epitomizes everything we want to be about ... he’s like Pac-Man, he just eats up yards and catches.”

Pac-Man? The Rams even score on their old-school references.

In all, it was another Sunday of totally fun football.

They outscored the league’s highest-scoring team 20-0 at one point, they outrushed the league’s toughest backfield 159-70, they racked up 519 total yards against a team once thought destined for a championship.

And they did it with barely a smile. With the exception of Nacua repeatedly banging his fist to his chest — can you blame him? — the Rams are steady and steadfast and just so scary.

”All we want to do is go to work and find a way to be better,” said Matthew Stafford, who likely answered the crowd’s chants by clinching the MVP award with 368 yards and two touchdown passes. “It’s a fun group right now but we understand there’s more out there for us.”

Lots, lots, lots more.

This year a similar column appeared in this space regarding the Dodgers. By the first round of the playoffs, one just knew that they were going to run the table.

The same feeling exists here. The Rams look unrelenting, unfazed, unbeatable.

“Guys just kept competing, staying in the moment,” McVay said.

This moment belongs to them. One knew it Sunday by the end of the first half, which featured a Stafford interception and a struggling secondary and Jared Goff’s vengeful greatness and a 10-point Lions lead.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes in the first half of a 41-34 win over the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Then the Rams drove the ball nearly half of the field in 30 seconds in a push featuring Stafford and Nacua at their best. Stafford connected with Nacua on a brilliant 37-yard pass in the final moments that led to a Harrison Mevis 37-yard field goal to close the gap to seven.

“Right before that I told the guys, ‘Let’s go steal three,’” Stafford said.

Turns out, they stole a game.

“One of the key and critical sequences,” McVay said of that late first-half hammer, which led to a dazzling third quarter that finished the flustered Lions.

“We never panic,” Blake Corum said. “Because we know ... what we have to bring to the table.”

What they’ve increasingly been bringing is a running attack that perfectly complements the awesome passing attack, as evidenced Sunday by Corum and Kyren Williams combining for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions’ more vaunted backfield of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery? Seventy yards and one score.

“We push each other to the limit,” Corum said of Williams.

Rams running back Kyren Williams stiff-arms Detroit Lions safety Erick Hallett II during the first half Sunday. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Potentially disturbing was how one noted Ram may have pushed past his limits, as receiver Davante Adams limped off the field early in the fourth quarter after apparently reinjuring his troublesome hamstring.

To lose him for the playoffs would be devastating, as he frees up space for Nacua and is almost an automatic touchdown from the five-yard line and closer.

Then again he’ll have a month to heal. And the Rams still have a bruising array of tight ends led Sunday by the touchdown-hot Colby Parkinson, who caught 75 yards’ worth of passes and two scores, including one inexplicable touchdown in which he clearly was down at the one-yard line.

The Rams got lucky there. But even if the right call was made, they would have scored on the next couple of plays. The way the Rams attacked, they could have been scoring all night.

“You knew that it was going to be that kind of game where there was some good back-and-forth,” McVay said. “You needed to be able to know that points were going to be really important for us, and our guys delivered in a big way.”

Just wait. By the time this season is done, McVay’s guys will have delivered a trophy representing something much bigger.

It rhymes with Strombardi.