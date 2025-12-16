Davante Adams dealing with hamstring injury, but will he play for Rams vs. Seahawks?

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before a win over the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Davante Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks has not been determined as the veteran receiver works through a hamstring injury, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Adams left last Sunday’s victory over the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter after he clutched his left hamstring and fell to the turf while running a route.

With the short turnaround for a Thursday game, it appeared doubtful that Adams would be available to play against the Seahawks. But McVay said the Rams would “take it all the way up to game time,” before making a decision.

Advertisement

Voices Plaschke: No jinx, only reality. Rams are going to win a Super Bowl championship The Rams prove in their 41-34 victory over the Detroit Lions that the NFL’s other top teams aren’t good enough to beat them in the playoffs or Super Bowl.

“He’s as tough as it gets,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters, “and so want to be able to kind of see what it looks like with the time that we have.”

Adams, 32, has 60 catches for 789 yards and leads the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions.

Rookie Konata Mumpfield, a seventh-round draft pick from Pittsburgh, could fill Adams’ role in an offense that features star receiver Puka Nacua.

Mumpfield played 32 of 72 offensive snaps against the Lions. He has five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

McVay noted that the Rams also have receivers Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith and Jordan Whittington available.

Rams Rams pull off second-half comeback to defeat Lions and clinch playoff berth Matthew Stafford passes for 368 yards and Kyren Williams rushes for two touchdowns, but Davante Adams exits early with an injury in a 41-34 win over the Lions.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that have played meaningful football that know all the spots,” McVay said.

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske suffered an ankle injury against the Lions, and his status also will not be determined until game time, McVay said.

The Rams (11-3), the top-seeded team in the NFC, currently hold the tie-breaker over the Seahawks (11-3) because of a November victory over them at SoFi Stadium.

Etc.

McVay and his wife Veronika on Monday welcomed their second son, Christian Alexander McVay. “Mom and baby are doing good, so what a blessing,” McVay said, “and what a crazy week to be playing on a Thursday.” ... Tight end Tyler Higbee and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein are eligible to be activated from injured reserve, but McVay said that would not happen because of the short turnaround. “Just because you don’t really get a chance for any of the prep and the things that I think are in alignment with putting guys in a position to have successful outcomes,” he said. “We’ll see where they’re at once we get past this one.”