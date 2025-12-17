With Davante Adams doubtful, Rams face toughest test of season vs. Seahawks

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sean McVay might truly qualify as sleepless in Seattle.

After the Rams’ victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Rams coach left SoFi Stadium for the hospital and the birth of his second son, who arrived Monday morning. Then McVay game-planned for Thursday night’s showdown with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Asked this week if he had slept much in the aftermath of the newborn’s arrival, the notoriously early-rising McVay chuckled.

Advertisement

“Not really,” he said. “Even for me. ... This is a good challenge.”

VIDEO | 02:51 Rams look to sweep Seahawks in prime-time NFC West showdown Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for Thursday night when the Rams face the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

McVay and the Rams, who hold the top seed in the NFC and have clinched a playoff spot, will face their biggest and most important test of the season against the Seahawks.

Both teams are 11-3. The Rams are in first place in the NFC West and they have the tie-breaker over the Seahawks because of their 21-19 victory over them at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 16.

But that will change if the Rams cannot hold off a Seahawks team that last week defeated the Indianapolis Colts 18-16 with six field goals.

When asked about the magnitude of a matchup, Rams players typically default to the ‘no-game-is-bigger-than-any-other” line. But quarterback Matthew Stafford acknowledged the stakes.

“Yeah, it’s a big one,’ he said. “They all are at this point in the season. ... This is what you love playing NFL football for. “

Because the teams have identical records, it “just puts a little more oomph” on the game, Rams safety Kamren Kinchens said.

“Playing for the division, there’s a lot on the table,” he said. “And ‘Thursday Night Football’ makes it that much more.”

Advertisement

The question still looming for the Rams, at least publicly, is whether star receiver Davante Adams will play.

Adams, who leads the NFL in touchdown catches with 14, suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to leave the game against the Lions. McVay said this week that Adams’ status for Thursday night would not be determined until game time. The Rams on Wednesday listed him as doubtful.

If Adams does not play, that could mean a larger role for rookie Konata Mumpfield, a seventh-round draft pick from Pittsburgh who has five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

“I feel like this season has gone well, just being able to be the best in my role, whatever that is that they hand me,” Mumpfield said. “Whether that’s blocking, whether that’s going in on third down, whether it’s special teams.”

Adams, a 12th-year pro, has been a mentor and “like a big brother to me,” Mumpfield said, adding that he tries to “take bits and pieces of his game and add to mine.”

Puka Nacua, who is second in the NFL in both receptions and yards receiving, is expected to be Stafford’s primary target, along with a tight end corps that features Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson.

Advertisement

Parkinson, who scored five touchdowns in his five previous NFL seasons — the first four with the Seahawks — has six touchdown catches this season.

Voices Plaschke: No jinx, only reality. Rams are going to win a Super Bowl championship The Rams prove in their 41-34 victory over the Detroit Lions that the NFL’s other top teams aren’t good enough to beat them in the playoffs or Super Bowl.

But with cold and possible rainy conditions during the game, McVay could rely heavily on running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, who have been especially effective the last three games.

“Being able to run the football will be paramount and key,” Stafford said.

Five weeks ago, Rams cornerbacks intercepted four passes by Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

So they are anticipating adjustments by the Seahawks.

And counter moves by Rams coaches, including sleep-deprived McVay.

“He’s obviously a dedicated family man, but he’s also dedicated to us, so he’s been doing a great job,” Stafford said, adding, “He’s ready to rock and roll.”