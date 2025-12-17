Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, start time and prediction

Kamren Kinchens loves to play against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams’ second-year safety has six career interceptions — four against the Seahawks.

On Thursday night, the Rams (11-3) will play the Seahawks (11-3) at Lumen Field with first-place in the NFC West and the top seed in the NFC on the line.

Advertisement

The Rams defense is aiming to repeat their Nov. 16 performance against the Seahawks, when they intercepted four passes by Sam Darnold in a 21-19 victory at SoFi Stadium.

VIDEO | 02:51 Rams look to sweep Seahawks in prime-time NFC West showdown Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for Thursday night when the Rams face the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

Kinchens had two interceptions, cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Darious Williams one each.

“I did good so are they going to not go at me at this time?” Kinchens said, adding that he welcomes the opportunity to “get more picks. Hopefully, that’s the case.”

But if the Rams’ pass rush gets to Darnold — they sacked him nine times last season in a wild-card playoff game when Darnold played for the Minnesota Vikings — Kinchens would be equally pleased.

“If the D–line is eating and getting a bunch of sacks, that’s fine with me,” Kinchens said.

The Rams are coming off a 41-34 victory over the Detroit Lions, a win that clinched a playoff spot and kept the Rams atop the NFC with the No. 1 seed.

Advertisement

The Seahawks last Sunday defeated the Indianapolis Colts 18-16 scoring all of their points on Jason Myers’ franchise-record six field goals.

Expect another close game between the Rams and the Seahawks.

Myers has made 37 of 42 field-goal attempts. He missed a potential game-winning, 61-yard attempt as time expired in the first game between the teams. Myers has made all 42 extra-point attempts.

Rams kicker Harrison Mevis has made all five of his field-goal attempts and all 28 extra-point attempts since replacing Joshua Karty.