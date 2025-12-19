Rams star Puka Nacua fined $25,000 by NFL for criticizing referees

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua stands on the field during a win over the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 14.

Puka Nacua’s comments about NFL officiating came with a cost — and not just the distraction the controversy caused the Rams before their overtime defeat by the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL fined the Rams receiver $25,000 for public remarks he made about NFL officiating, the league confirmed Friday.

Nacua caught 12 passes for a career-best 225 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks.

During a livestream on Tuesday, with YouTubers N3on and Adin Ross, Nacua said, “The refs are the worst.”

Nacua did not stop there.

“These guys are lawyers, and like, really, they want to be on TV, too, bro,” Nacua said. “You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you guys just saw me on “Sunday Night Football.” Like, that wasn’t [pass interference], but I called it.’”

After the loss to the Seahawks, Nacua appeared to double down.

“Can you say I was wrong,” he posted to X. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol”

The post was quickly deleted.

“Just a moment of frustration after a tough, intense game like that, just thinking of the opportunities that I could have done better to take it out of their hands,” Nacua told reporters in the locker room. “Just a moment of frustration.”

Coach Sean McVay said during his postgame news conference that he had not seen Nacua’s post to X.

In regard to Nacua’s criticism of officials during the livestream, McVay said, “Yeah, we don’t want to do that.”

It was a tumultuous week for Nacua, who apologized Thursday for making a antisemitic gesture during the same livestream, saying he didn’t know that the gesture was considered offensive.

In addition to Nacua’s fine, the NFL suspended Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall one game for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct for stepping on the leg of Rams guard Kevin Dotson in the first quarter Thursday. Dotson suffered an ankle injury and didn’t return after being carted from the sideline to the locker room.

Staff writer Sam Farmer contributed to this report.