Sean McVay: Seahawks’ two-point play will be a competition committee talking point

Sean McVay serves on the NFL’s competition committee.

So it’s a given that the next time the group convenes, the Rams coach will have a specific situation and rule to discuss.

Particularly, the one that occurred on a two-point conversion attempt during the Rams’ 38-37 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field in Seattle.

After the Seahawks scored a fourth-quarter touchdown that pulled them to within 30-28, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold attempted what was at first ruled a forward pass that was tipped by Rams linebacker Jared Verse before falling incomplete.

"Is this the craziest 2-point conversion EVER?"



The @Seahawks tie it up in a WILD way 😳



LARvsSEA on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/KwNtEIWVQ7 — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2025

But as the teams lined up for the ensuing kickoff, the referee announced that upon review it had been ruled a backward pass, so the play remained alive until the ball was picked up by Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet in the end zone, making it a successful conversion that tied the score.

“When situations and circumstances arise like that, those will be things that I guarantee you will be addressed and conversed over,” McVay said Friday during a videoconference with reporters.

During his postgame news conference on Thursday, McVay said that he did not receive clarity about the call during the game.

But he did by Friday.

“It’s a technicality issue,” McVay said. “What they said is, ‘You can’t advance a fumble under two minutes on two-point plays or on fourth downs.’ That’s the thing.

“Because they said it was a backwards pass, that’s how it was able to be advanced.”

Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner said after the game that he was “definitely shook” by the changed call. But Rams players have meetings about being “situational masters” who always end up with the ball, he said.

“I should have been there to pick up the ball,” Turner said. “But I saw Verse hit it, then I saw [safety] Kam [Curl] almost catch a pick and I was like, ‘Welp, he almost caught it.’ And then I went to go and celebrate Verse.

“That’s definitely going to be one of those clips on situational masters.”

On Friday, McVay said that he had “total appreciation” and “empathy” for officials who are put in difficult spots, but “I do not believe that anybody would be in disagreement that those are not the plays we want in our game.”

He added: “I can’t imagine anybody thinks that plays like that should be counted as conversions. I know I would feel that way even if I was a beneficiary and the roles were flipped and that benefited us last night.

“I can honestly say that.”

Rams guard Kevin Dotson suffered an ankle sprain during the game, and also was on the receiving end of a stomp by Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall, who was suspended by the NFL for a game because of his actions. “I think he was injured before,” McVay said, “but it certainly didn’t help matters and it’s definitely not stuff we want in our game.” Dotson is doubtful for the Rams’ Dec. 29 game against the Atlanta Falcons, McVay said. Justin Dedich would start in his place. Receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) also “most likely” will not be available against the Falcons, he said. ... Receiver Puka Nacua, who was fined $25,000 by the NFL for critical comments of officials he made during a livestream earlier in the week, will not face additional discipline by the team, McVay said. After the game, Nacua posted to X about the officials. “I talked with him right afterwards,” McVay said. “He is a young guy that is continuing to learn the importance of his platform. ... What I want to continue to educate him on is there are platforms that he’s got an incredible influence on. There’s a time to be able to have people to vent to. That is not the space to do that. He knows that and I feel very confident that that will not be an issue for us moving forward.”