Rams star Puka Nacua on criticizing refs: I’ll ‘never let it happen again’

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua warms up before a win over the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 14.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Rams players enjoyed the day off they got for Christmas, perhaps no one more than Puka Nacua.

The previous week, the star receiver was fined $25,000 by the NFL after he made critical comments about officials during a livestream and then again in a social media post immediately after the Rams’ crushing 38-37 overtime defeat by the Seattle Seahawks.

The fine capped a week during which Nacua also apologized for making an antisemitic gesture during the livestream — an incident that caused the Rams and the NFL also to issue statements.

Advertisement

So Nacua said Friday that he was happy to enjoy Christmas before continuing to prepare for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s been nice to celebrate and rejoice and get ready for what’s ahead of us,” he said after practice at SoFi Stadium.

Nacua said the fine “definitely hurt” but was not unexpected.

“An experience to learn from and, man, never let it happen again,” he said. “There’s going to be moments of frustration later on in the career ... so just being able to manage those emotions and be able to send that energy in the right direction.”

Advertisement

Nacua understands that he has opportunities to convey positive messages, quarterback Matthew Stafford said.

“He’s obviously never going to be perfect, nobody is,” said Stafford, a 17th-year pro. “We’ve all had things that we wish we had maybe handled a little bit differently, but he’s still our brother.

“We love him and we’ll continue to support him and try to help him out as best we can.”

Nacua, a third-year pro, was voted to the Pro Bowl for the second time while producing another stellar season that could put him in the conversation for NFL offensive player of the year.

He leads the NFL with 114 catches. His 1,592 yards receiving ranks second, and he has caught eight touchdown passes.

Voices Hernández: Puka Nacua’s social media judgment tested Rams’ patience. Lesson learned? Are the Rams really about to entrust star wide receiver Puka Nacua with the responsibility of projecting their virtues after the controversial week he just had?

Former Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was the 2021 offensive player of the year when he claimed the so-called triple crown of receiving by leading the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdown catches.

Nacua and Stafford, who also was voted to the Pro Bowl, have been especially in sync the last three games.

Advertisement

In a Dec. 7 rout of the Cardinals, Nacua caught seven passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. The next week, he caught nine passes for 181 yards in a victory over the Detroit Lions.

Four days later, with fellow star receiver Davante Adams sidelined because of a hamstring injury, he caught 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat by the Seahawks.

Nacua has been notably effective on critical third- and fourth-down plays.

“It’s been fun to have those pressure moments, because that’s what you play sports for,” he said. “You live for the third-down the fourth-down conversions, and you’re finding whatever way to convert.

“It makes it fun when those opportunities come up.”

During the three-game stretch, Nacua did “the same thing he’s done all season,” Stafford said, noting that the Rams have had more snaps the last few games.

“He runs great routes,” Stafford said, “and plays really tough with and without the football.”

The Rams (11-4) have clinched a playoff spot and are currently seeded sixth in the NFC. They play the Falcons (6-9), and then finish the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement

Nacua aims to continue the recent streak of amplified success, which stems from the connection he has with Stafford and the “excitement” that permeates the Rams’ locker room.

“There’s just an excitement to continue to go out there and prove ourselves,” he said, “and so it makes it fun when you get the reward you want.”

Etc.

After practicing at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday and Friday, the Rams will return to their Woodland Hills facility for practice on Saturday. ... Adams, left tackle Alaric Jackson (knee), right guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and defensive back Josh Wallace (ankle) did not practice, according to the Rams’ injury report.