Rams

Rams sign standout safety Quentin Lake to a three-year contract extension

Rams safety Quentin Lake jogs back to the locker room before a game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Rams safety Quentin Lake jogs back to the locker room before a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 16.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
  • The Rams signed safety Quentin Lake to a three-year contract extension that includes $25.7 million in guarantees.
  • Lake, a 2022 sixth-round UCLA pick and current team captain, recently underwent elbow surgery but is expected to return for the playoffs.
  • The deal marks a departure for the Rams, who rarely extend drafted safeties under coach Sean McVay.

The Rams moved to keep one of their core players with them for the future, signing safety Quentin Lake to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

The deal includes $25.7 million in guarantees, said a person with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because the terms were not announced.

“I’m so thankful to be part of such an amazing organization and I can’t wait to see you guys in the playoffs and for many years to come,” Lake said in a video posted to social media.

Lake, a 2022 sixth-round draft pick from UCLA, was in the final year of his rookie contract. He has been sidelined for six games because of an elbow injury he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 16. He required surgery and landed on injured reserve, but his window to return to the roster is expected to be opened Thursday.

Lake has been a team captain for the last two seasons, and is a key player for a Rams team that is 11-5 entering Sunday’s season finale against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

Lake has played in 10 games this season and has one interception. Last season, he was on track to take every defensive snap until coaches decided to rest starters for the playoffs.

The decision to extend Lake is a departure for an organization that during coach Sean McVay’s tenure has typically opted not to sign drafted safeties to extensions.

Gary Klein

