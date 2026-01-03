Matthew Stafford’s goals for himself and Rams go well beyond potential MVP award

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Matthew Stafford remains among the frontrunners for the NFL most valuable player award, though his status took a hit after a three-interception performance in a defeat by the Atlanta Falcons.

On Sunday, the Rams’ veteran quarterback gets a final shot at making his case when he plays against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

“Listen, I’m not too worried about it,” Stafford said when asked whether MVP talk enters his mind.

The balloting is in the hands of others.

“People are going to vote how they want to vote,” he said. “They’re going to say what they want to say.”

The Rams look to end their two-game losing skid and head into the wild-card playoffs with a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

So Stafford is focused on helping the Rams return to their winning ways.

“I’m just trying to put as good of a season together as I possibly can,” he said.

Stafford, 37, has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his 17-year career.

He has passed for a career-best and league-leading 42 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, while leading the Rams to an 11-5 record and third-place finish in the NFC West, the NFL’s toughest division this season.

His main competition seemingly is New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The second-year pro has passed for 30 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, while leading the Patriots to a 13-3 record and the AFC East title.

The NFL MVP award is voted on by a panel of 50 journalists who regularly cover the NFL, and the panel is assembled by the Associated Press. Los Angeles Times reporters do not participate in voting for awards.

Maye will start Sunday when the Patriots play the Miami Dolphins. If the Patriots win and the Denver Broncos lose to the Chargers, the Patriots will earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye.

The Rams entered the weekend as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. If the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, and the Rams defeat the Cardinals, the Rams will move up to No. 5.

The Rams and Stafford were on a roll, and held the No. 1 seed in the NFC, until they lost 38-37 in overtime at Seattle on Dec. 18 in Seattle. Stafford played well in that defeat, passing for 457 yards and three touchdowns.

But last Monday against the Falcons, Stafford had one interception returned for a touchdown and two more that also cost the Rams in a 27-24 defeat.

Stafford ranks among the top 10 in several NFL career passing categories. But he ranks this season’s statistical performance among his best.

“It’s up there with some of the better ones I’ve played,” he said. “The cool thing about that is I have such a great group around me. ... I have great teammates. I try to do my best to get the best out of those guys and help them succeed and help those guys have great seasons and great games as best as I can.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford takes the field before a win over the Detroit Lions on Dec. 14. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Coach Sean McVay said Stafford was a coach on the field.

“Do you elevate the people you’re around and the situations you’re a part of? He certainly does that,” McVay said. “And I think that’s been reflected from guys having their best years around him. He deserves a ton of credit for that.”

During seven of his 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford combined with Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson. In 2021, after being traded to the Rams, he helped Cooper Kupp capture the so-called triple crown of receiving: Kupp led the NFL in catches, yards receiving and touchdown catches.

Two years ago, Rams receiver Puka Nacua burst onto the scene with a record-setting rookie season, and this season he is tied for the league lead with 119 catches. Veteran Davante Adams, who is in his first season with the Rams, leads the NFL with 14 touchdown catches.

“Every single time I go play, I feel like I try to help our guys and our coaches and everybody, put everybody in the best position to succeed,” Stafford said.

Stafford, who sat out all of training camp because of a back issue, was never a scrambler in the mold of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. But he continues to make plays out of the pocket and utilizes multiple arm angles to deliver passes.

“I still play with all the same feel and pocket movement and all that stuff that I used to,” he said. “It probably just doesn’t look the same.”

A few weeks ago, Stafford appeared on his way to his first NFL MVP award.

Now he is aiming to bounce back from his performance against the Falcons and help the Rams enter the playoffs with momentum.

“I would love to play perfect in every game, but I’m not a robot and it happens,” he said. “I’m proud of our team and I’m looking forward to another opportunity.”