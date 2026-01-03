Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time and prediction

Depending on the outcome of Saturday’s game between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers (12-4), the Rams could be seeded No. 5 or No. 6 for the NFC playoffs.
If the Seahawks defeat the 49ers in what amounts to an NFC West championship game, and the currently No. 6-seeded Rams beat the Cardinals, the Rams will move up to No. 5.
McVay said after Monday’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons that he would not rest starters against the Cardinals. But it remains to be seen how much they play if the Rams come out strong and build a substantial lead.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a three-interception performance against the Falcons, which did not help his case for NFL most valuable player honors. But he still leads the league with 42 touchdown passes.
Receiver Puka Nacua and Cardinals tight end Trey McBride are tied for the league lead with 119 receptions.
Key injuries
Rams: OL Kevin Dotson (ankle, out); DB Josh Wallace (ankle, out), S Quentin Lake (elbow, out); RB Kyren Williams (ankle, questionable); RB Blake Corum (ankle, questionable); WR Davante Adams (hamstring, questionable); OL Alaric Jackson (knee, questionable); DE Braden Fiske (ankle, questionable); S Jaylen McCollough (hip, questionable); LB Omar Speights (ankle, questionable).
Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (foot/heel, out after going on injured reserve); LB Josh Sweat (ankle/knee, questionable); OL Evan Brown (personal, out).
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and Davante Adams and Quentin Lake are on pace to start in the playoffs.
How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Cardinals
The Rams and the Arizona Cardinals will play at 1:25 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on Fox throughout California and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).
Betting odds and lines for Rams vs. Cardinals
Who will win Rams vs. Cardinals?
Gary Klein’s pick: After consecutive losses, the Rams are intent on starting fast and finishing with a performance that gives them confidence going into the playoffs. The struggling Cardinals are no match.
