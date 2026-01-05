Rams hope Quentin Lake provides the ‘extra juice’ they need to shut down Panthers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Quentin Lake, the Rams’ defensive captain, could be the catalyst that helps mend the Rams’ tattered secondary ahead of their wild-card showdown with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

Through the first 11 weeks of the season, the Rams held opponents to 17.2 points per game, just behind the Houston Texans as the NFL’s second-best defense. Over the seven games Lake missed since sustaining a dislocated elbow against the Seahawks in November, the Rams gave up an average of 24.8 points per game.

The 26-year-old safety, who is expected to make his return against Carolina, has proven to be a cornerstone on the Rams’ defense with his leadership skills and personal versatility.

Lake has also endeared himself to his teammates, as evidenced by Kobie Turner‘s widened smile when Lake’s name came up with reporters following the Rams’ 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“Captain Q,” said Turner, who played a role in helping the Rams record six sacks against the Cardinals. “There’s not really words that can explain — you turn on the tape and you see exactly what he is.”

Added safety Kamren Kitchens: “Him being off the field, you know, of course, I wouldn’t say, a letdown — but it’s Q, right? He brings that extra juice that we need.”

Lake may be the “juice” that helps the Rams stop a repeat of the explosive plays that Bryce Young orchestrated in the Panthers’ 31-28 win over the Rams on Nov. 30. Young connected on touchdown passes of 35, 33 and 43 yards in that game.

On Sunday, the Cardinals also had success against the Rams’ secondary. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with receiver Michael Wilson — who stutter-stepped, before bursting past cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon — on a 43-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

The play ultimately went down as a bend-don’t-break moment for the Rams, one in which coach Sean McVay said he was glad his team got “pushed.” But it was a reminder of how explosive plays have compromised comfortable victories for the team.

“You make a few plays, you get beat sometimes,” Witherspoon said. “But it’s all about how you respond.”

Response is on outside linebacker Jared Verse’s mind. Verse, who recorded 7½ sacks this season, still had the five-week-old Carolina loss fresh in his mind Sunday. He pointed to running back Chuba Hubbard’s 35-yard screen-pass touchdown from that game as a lesson — and reminder — for the Rams.

“It’s a natural thing,” Verse said. “If a team gets you, a team beats you, you always want to get them back. We’re excited.”

Carolina (8-9) offers an enticing chance for the Rams to prove they can be a force again on defense with Lake back in the lineup. The Panthers averaged the sixth-fewest points per game (18.3) in the NFL and the seventh-fewest passing yards per game (179).

There likely won’t be room for errors in judgment, however, if the Rams are going to move on to the divisional round.