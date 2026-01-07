Rams defense looking to improve against Panthers

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula might follow in his father’s and late grandfather’s footsteps and become an NFL head coach in the near future.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

His late grandfather is the all-time leader in NFL coaching victories.

His father was an NFL head coach.

So, yes, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula aims to become a third-generation NFL head coach.

Shula, the Rams’ defensive coordinator, is expected to take another step toward achieving that goal next week when assistants coaching in wild-card playoff games this weekend can be interviewed for head coach openings.

Rams coach Sean McVay fully expects teams to make requests through the Rams to interview Shula, who is preparing for Saturday’s NFC wild-card game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Advertisement

Shula said Wednesday that his mind remains focused on the Panthers, who defeated the Rams 31-28 on Nov. 30. He will follow his weekly preparation routine, “segment” his mind and “lock in” on the task at hand, he said.

Rams How Tyler Higbee’s return could super charge the Rams’ offense Tyler Higbee is off injured reserve after an ankle injury and contributing again for a Rams tight ends group that is poised to cause issues for opposing defenses.

“We have an opponent that’s extremely capable of beating us, obviously,” Shula said. “That warrants all of my attention, so that’s what they’re going to get.”

Shula, 39, has been on the Rams’ staff since McVay — his former college teammate at Miami (Ohio) — was hired by the Rams in 2017.

Advertisement

Shula coached inside linebackers, defensive backs and edge rushers for the Rams before he was elevated to defensive coordinator in 2024 after Raheem Morris left to become coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, in the aftermath of Morris’ firing on Monday, Atlanta has one of seven NFL head coach jobs that are open. The others are with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

Does Shula think he is ready to become a head coach if given the opportunity?

“If the right spot and the right context and the right situation presents itself, when that time comes we’ll decide that,” Shula said. “I’ll sit down with Sean and everybody I’m close to and make that decision.”

Shula’s grandfather, Don Shula, won 328 NFL games. In 1968, he coached the Baltimore Colts to the NFL championship — they lost to the AFL’s New York Jets in Super Bowl III — and he led the Miami Dolphins to Super Bowl titles to end the 1972 and 1973 seasons.

Sports NFL playoff picture: Breaking down each wild-card matchup After a thrilling Week 18 of the NFL season, the playoffs are set. Here’s a breakdown of each first-round matchup and what to watch for next weekend.

Shula’s father, Dave, was an NFL assistant for 10 years before coaching the Cincinnati Bengals from 1992 to 1996.

If Chris Shula becomes an NFL head coach, he would further expand McVay’s coaching tree.

Former offensive assistants Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers), Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals), Kevin O’Connell (Minnesota Vikings) and Liam Coen (Jacksonville Jaguars) parlayed their experience working under McVay into NFL head coach jobs.

Advertisement

Former defensive coordinators Morris and Brandon Staley (Chargers) also were hired as head coaches after working with McVay.

“If those things happen, man, it’s like the best way to get your heart broken but you’re happy for your guys,” McVay said of assistants becoming head coaches.

Shula’s defense features an aggressive front that includes Pro Bowl edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young.

This season, the Rams gave up 20.4 points a game, which ranked 10th in the NFL. The Rams ranked 17th in total defense (327.5 yards per game), 12th in rushing defense (110.8 ypg) and 19th in pass defense (216.7 ypg). The Rams amassed 47 sacks (tied for seventh most in the NFL) and intercepted 16 passes (tied for sixth).

On Saturday, the Rams must improve on their Week 13 performance against the Panthers.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford did not help matters in that defeat. He had two passes intercepted — including one that was returned for a touchdown — and lost a fumble. He also was responsible for a costly delay-of-game penalty.

But the Rams defense also was at fault.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns, and the Panthers Carolina amassed more than 160 yards rushing in a victory that ended the Rams’ six-game winning streak and knocked them out of the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Advertisement

The Rams do not require any extra motivation, Shula said.

“It’s a playoff game and it’s an extremely tough team on the road in a hostile environment,” he said. “So I think we’ll be ready to go.”