The secret behind Davante Adams’ end-zone domination for the Rams

It’s only been four weeks. Three games.

Time does not apparently fly for Rams star receiver Davante Adams.

“It feels like it’s been a year,” he said.

Adams, who has not played since mid-December because of a hamstring injury, will return to the lineup Saturday when the Rams play the Carolina Panthers in an NFC wild-card playoff game at Bank of America Stadium.

Despite playing in only 14 games, Adams finished with 60 catches for 789 yards and an NFL-best 14 touchdown catches, becoming the first player to lead the league in touchdown receptions with three different teams.

The Rams are looking to avenge their loss in Carolina earlier this season with a win over the Panthers in the NFC wild-card playoffs.

In 2020, with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, Adams caught 18 touchdown passes for the Green Bay Packers. In 2022, with Derek Carr at quarterback, he caught 14 touchdown passes for the Las Vegas Raiders. And this season, Adams achieved the feat by catching nearly a third of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s league-leading 46 touchdown passes.

“He’s in rarefied air,” coach Sean McVay said of Adams.

McVay sensed the possibilities when he aggressively pursued Adams to replace Cooper Kupp, and the Rams signed the three-time All-Pro to a two-year contract that included $26 million in guarantees.

Adams, 33, has been an upgrade, especially when the Rams have the ball close to the goal line. His 117 career touchdown catches are the most among active players, and seventh all time.

With Stafford sitting out all of training camp because of a back issue, it took the two veterans a third of the season to establish a consistent connection. Adams broke out with three touchdowns in a Week 7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

He remained on a roll until he was injured in a Dec. 14 victory over the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.

“We struggled to hit on a few things early in the season,” Stafford said, “to where he was absolutely dominating people in the red zone.”

Or, as offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur put it: “Once it clicked, it just clicked.”

Adams, 6 feet 1 and 204 pounds, said he has possessed “a nose for the end zone,” since his college days at Fresno State.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 23. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

His ability to separate from defenders becomes especially acute and effective in the tighter space near the goal line. But dominating near and in the end zone goes beyond physical moves.

“It’s understanding how to communicate with the quarterback, and knowing what he sees and being able to react,” Adams said.

Adams’ skills benefit other Rams receivers as well.

“It’s been an advantage for everybody else in our offense, knowing where the defense is trying to land and trying to stop every cut they can from No. 17 and the opportunities are given to everybody else,” said Puka Nacua, who led the league with 129 catches.

Adams played through a hamstring issue for much of the season before he went down while running a route against the Lions. The injury might have been worse, Adams said, if he attempted to “push through” to catch the ball rather than collapsing to the turf.

“Me bailing out of it right there,” he said, “I think I saved it a little bit.”

The first few days after an injury are a mental challenge because “you’re feeling sorry for yourself,” Adams said. But the realization that he remained a role model for younger receivers helped him work through the anguish.

“I still have to be there for them, being strong for the team, being present and finding a way to still include myself in things and be helpful,” he said.

Adams’ presence and personality also has influenced players on the Rams’ defense.

Edge rusher Jared Verse, a third-year pro and noted trash talker, said he initially was wary of teasing Adams.

“I won’t lie,” Verse said, “if you go against Davante, you have to be ready because he’s going to have something crazy to say back.

“You have to be prepared for it.”

Now Adams is preparing for his seventh playoff appearance, his first since the 2021 season. In 11 postseason games, all with the Packers, he caught 72 passes, eight for touchdowns.

Adams has played in four NFC championship games but is still searching for his first Super Bowl victory.

“We have bigger goals in mind than to just survive the first round of the playoffs,” he said.

How quickly Adams and Stafford can establish their connection remains to be seen.

Adams said a few weeks off would not “deteriorate the success and the growth” they experienced during the season.

“We’ve put in the work and we understand each other a lot better than what we did when we first started the season,” he said. “Hopefully that takes care of that.”

Stafford is not concerned.

“I just have to put it in the ballpark,” he said, “and let him go do his thing.”