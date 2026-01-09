Advertisement
Rams vs. Panthers in wild-card playoffs: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams safety Quentin Lake follows a play on the field.
Rams safety Quentin Lake is set to return from injury Saturday against the Carolina Panthers in the NFC wild-card playoffs.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
With receiver Davante Adams and safety Quentin Lake returning to the lineup, the Rams are near full-strength for their NFC wild-card game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Adams, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown catches, sat out three games because of a hamstring injury. He rejoins an offense that led the NFL in offense and scoring.

But Lake could be the main difference-maker for the Rams in a rematch of the Nov. 30 game between the teams.

Lake sustained an elbow injury during a Nov. 16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and did not play in the Rams’ 31-28 defeat by the Panthers, a game in which Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and the Rams gave up 164 yards rushing.

So coach Sean McVay is looking forward to having Lake back.

“It’s big because he’s so versatile and he’s so physical,” McVay said, adding, “He’s got this presence where you just feel better.”

In their loss to the Panthers, quarterback Matthew Stafford had two passes intercepted, one that was returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.

Stafford of late has recaptured the form that has made him a favorite to win his first NFL most valuable player award. He has been named NFC offensive player of the month two months in a row.

So keeping the ball in Stafford’s hands and eliminating turnovers will be key for the Rams if they want to avenge their Week 13 loss to the Panthers.

Key injuries

Rams: OL Kevin Dotson (ankle, out); WR Jordan Whittington (knee, out); TE Terrance Ferguson (hamstring, questionable); DB Josh Wallace (ankle, questionable).

Panthers: G Rob Hunt (biceps, questionable); G Chandler Zavala (guard, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Panthers

The Rams and the Carolina Panthers will play at 1:30 p.m. PST on Saturday. The game will be shown on Fox and Fox Deportes (Español). In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).

Betting odds and lines for Rams vs. Panthers
Who will win Rams vs. Panthers?

Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams won’t be looking past the Panthers this time around. The Rams got a break by drawing an NFC South team that lost its final regular-season game, and they will take full advantage on their road to the divisional round.

Rams 30, Panthers 13
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

