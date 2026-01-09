Rams vs. Panthers in wild-card playoffs: How to watch, start time and prediction

With receiver Davante Adams and safety Quentin Lake returning to the lineup, the Rams are near full-strength for their NFC wild-card game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Adams, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown catches, sat out three games because of a hamstring injury. He rejoins an offense that led the NFL in offense and scoring.

But Lake could be the main difference-maker for the Rams in a rematch of the Nov. 30 game between the teams.

Lake sustained an elbow injury during a Nov. 16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and did not play in the Rams’ 31-28 defeat by the Panthers, a game in which Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and the Rams gave up 164 yards rushing.

So coach Sean McVay is looking forward to having Lake back.

“It’s big because he’s so versatile and he’s so physical,” McVay said, adding, “He’s got this presence where you just feel better.”

In their loss to the Panthers, quarterback Matthew Stafford had two passes intercepted, one that was returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.

Stafford of late has recaptured the form that has made him a favorite to win his first NFL most valuable player award. He has been named NFC offensive player of the month two months in a row.

So keeping the ball in Stafford’s hands and eliminating turnovers will be key for the Rams if they want to avenge their Week 13 loss to the Panthers.