Rams stars Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua voted first-team All-Pro

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, celebrates with wide receiver Puka Nacua during a win over the San Francisco 49ers in November.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Puka Nacua were named first-team All-Pro on Saturday.

Stafford, a 17th-year pro, passed for a league-leading 46 touchdowns and 4,707 yards to make All-Pro for the first time.

Stafford, 37, led the Rams to a 12-5 record and No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Rams play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday in a wild-card game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Nacua, a third-year pro, caught a league-leading 129 passes, 10 for touchdowns. His 1,715 yards receiving ranked second behind Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 1,793.

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips were named second-team All-Pro. James had three interceptions, two sacks, 94 tackles and a forced fumble this season. Phillips had 37 tackles and one sack heading into the Chargers’ AFC wild-card showdown with the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

The All-Pro team is voted on by a panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Los Angeles Times reporters do not vote for awards.