Rams stars Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua voted first-team All-Pro
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Puka Nacua were named first-team All-Pro on Saturday.
Stafford, a 17th-year pro, passed for a league-leading 46 touchdowns and 4,707 yards to make All-Pro for the first time.
Stafford, 37, led the Rams to a 12-5 record and No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Rams play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday in a wild-card game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Nacua, a third-year pro, caught a league-leading 129 passes, 10 for touchdowns. His 1,715 yards receiving ranked second behind Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 1,793.
Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips were named second-team All-Pro. James had three interceptions, two sacks, 94 tackles and a forced fumble this season. Phillips had 37 tackles and one sack heading into the Chargers’ AFC wild-card showdown with the New England Patriots on Sunday night.
The All-Pro team is voted on by a panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Los Angeles Times reporters do not vote for awards.
The Rams look to begin their Super Bowl run in earnest with a win over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC wild-card playoffs on Saturday (1:30 p.m. PST, Fox).