Rams will play Caleb Williams and the Bears in the NFC divisional playoffs

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 4.

The Rams know their NFC divisional round playoff opponent.

They will play the Chicago Bears in an NFC divisional round game at Soldier Field in Chicago next weekend. The NFL is expected to announce the day and time of the game Sunday night. It’ll be the first playoff meeting between the teams since the 1985 season NFC title game.

The No. 5-seeded Rams’ victory over the No. 4 Panthers on Saturday, combined with the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers’ 23-19 victory over the No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday set up the game between the Rams and the Bears.

The Rams advanced by defeating the Carolina Panthers, 34-31, in a wild-card game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The No. 2-seeded Bears, under first-year coach Ben Johnson, defeated the No. 7 Green Bay Packers, 31-27, in a wild-card game on Saturday.

The winner of the game between the Rams and the Bears will play the winner of the game between the 49ers and the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks.