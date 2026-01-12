The 10 greatest moments in Rams history since their return to L.A.

Jared Goff poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected No. 1 overall by the Rams in the 2016 NFL draft. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

In a Los Angeles sports market dominated by the Dodgers and Lakers, the Rams needed to make a splash. They did it on April 14, 2016 when they traded up a record 14 spots for the opportunity to make the first pick in the NFL draft.

Rams general manager Les Snead sent two first-round picks, two second-round picks and two third-round picks to the Tennessee Titans, portending a swing-for-the-fences mentality in trades that would lead to the Rams going seven years without making another first-round pick.

The Rams considered taking quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz before selecting Goff.