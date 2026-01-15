Jared Verse and Rams know there’s a surefire way to stop Caleb Williams

The Rams know they’ll have to put pressure on Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and force him out of his comfort zone on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Don’t look for Jared Verse to appear bare-chested on Sunday night at Soldier Field in Chicago.

In 2024, before a late-December game against the New York Jets in New Jersey, Verse and other Rams outside linebackers apparently tried to make a point about their toughness by going through warmups in a 20-degree temperature sans shirts.

Verse said Thursday that former Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht instigated the demonstration.

Advertisement

Another is not expected on Sunday when the Rams play the Chicago Bears in an NFC divisional-round game in temperatures that could have a wind chill below zero degrees.

“Hoecht’s not here right now,” Verse said, laughing heartily, “so I don’t feel like taking mine off. It might be in short sleeves like always. But shirtless…”

Verse, the 2024 NFL defensive rookie of the year, made the Pro Bowl for the second time after recording 7½ sacks, a number that does not fully represent his impact on opposing offenses.

Advertisement

Under first-year coach Ben Johnson, the Bears averaged 25.9 points and 369.2 yards per game, which ranked ninth and sixth respectively, among 32 NFL teams. The Bears were third in rushing (144.5 yards per game) and 10th in passing (225.1).

Quarterback Caleb Williams passed for 27 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He was sacked only 24 times, third-fewest in the league behind the Rams and the Denver Broncos, each of which allowed 23 sacks.

“He looks comfortable,” Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said of Williams, who also rushed for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns, “He looks calm.”

Tight end Colston Loveland is Williams’ favorite target. Loveland had a team-best 58 receptions during the regular season, and Loveland and receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze each had six touchdown catches.

In the Bears’ 31-27 wild-card victory over the Green Bay Packers, which was played in wind-chill of 26 degrees, Williams completed 24 of 48 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. Loveland was targeted 15 times, and had eight catches for 137 yards.

Voices Commentary: Why Stan Kroenke was the only NFL owner who could bring football back to L.A. Rams owner Stan Kroenke had what seemingly countless politicians, celebrities and billionaires lacked for decades: the resources and resolve to restore football in L.A.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Williams has played well in and out of rhythm.

“Those second-reaction plays, where he’s getting flushed to his right or getting flushed to his left and guys understand how to be able to work with him,” McVay said, “those are the ones that are really scary.”

Advertisement

Jumping or lunging at Williams is futile, Verse said, because “he’s very able to get away from anything you bring to him.” So it is imperative to wrap up the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“It’s impossible to say like he won’t get away from one of us,” Verse said, “but we all have to keep pursuing him and be able to make that tackle on him.”

The weather and conditions could cause both teams to rely on their rushing attacks.

Bears running back D’Andre Swift rushed for nine touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass during the regular season. In the wild-card game, Swift carried the ball 19 times for 55 yards.

Last season, the Rams’ season ended in the divisional round on a cold, snowy day in Philadelphia.

Verse said he would not be affected by the cold conditions in Chicago, citing his youth in Ohio and time spent in New York.

“I’m used to playing in the hail,” he said. “That really doesn’t faze me or anything like that.”

Advertisement

Etc.

Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice because of a back issue, according to the injury report ... Guard Kevin Dotson, sidelined for three games because of an ankle injury, was limited in his first practice since he was injured on Dec. 18 against the Seattle Seahawks. Dotson said this week that he intended to fully test the ankle, with hopes of playing on Sunday. ... Shula, a candidate for several NFL head coach vacancies, said he would participate in interviews Friday after the Rams have completed installing their game plan for the Bears. “Full focus on the Bears, “ Shula said, “and then after practice [Friday] worry about that.”