Rams vs. Chicago Bears: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams kicker Harrison Mevis attempts a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks in December.
Rams kicker Harrison Mevis attempts a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks in December. Will Sunday’s playoff game between the Rams and Bears be decided on a late-game field goal?
(Steph Chambers / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer
Rams kicker Harrison Mevis grew up in northern Indiana, a few hours from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Cold weather? Wind?

Mevis, who used to shovel snow off his high school field to practice, is accustomed to it.

“It’s backyard football,” Mevis said this week as he prepared for Sunday’s NFC divisional-round playoff game against the Chicago Bears.

Mevis and the Rams special teams are expected to play a key role in the matchup between the No. 2-seeded Bears and the No. 5 Rams in a game that could be played with temperatures in the teens and a wind-chill of less than zero degrees.

The Rams signed Mevis in November to replace Joshua Karty, and he made 12 of 13 field-goal attempts and all 39 extra-points. Mevis kicked two field goals and four extra points in the Rams’ 34-31 wild-card victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Mevis, who played in college at Missouri, noted that because of the expected weather, the ball might be harder and might not travel as far as it would in warmer climates. And then there is the wind.

Before and during warmups, Mevis said he would assess the wind and targets to kick toward. He will do the same at halftime.

But he won’t overthink it in the moment.

“Just play your ball and slice the wind and spin it to win it,” he said. “That’s kind of the deal.”

The Carolina game also included a blocked punt by the Panthers that set up a touchdown. The Panthers took advantage of a blown blocking assignment by the Rams for the turnover.

Interim special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica and punter Ethan Evans said the problem was correctable.

Evans, also the holder for field-goals and extra points, said the windy conditions in Charlotte, N.C., helped prepare him for gusts that are expected Sunday.

No major changes are necessary, he said.

“Field goals have got to go through the uprights, punts got to go outside the numbers with good hang time and kickoffs got to get on the ground just like any other game,” he said.

Key injuries

Rams: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back, questionable); OLB Desjuan Johnson (illness, questionable); QB Matthew Stafford (finger, will play); OL Kevin Dotson (ankle, will play); TE Terrance Ferguson (hamstring, will play); WR Jordan Whittington (knee, will play); DB Josh Wallace (ankle, will play).

Bears: DB Nick McCloud (groin, out); WR Rome Odunze (foot, questionable); LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Bears

The Rams and Chicago Bears will play at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday. The game will be shown on NBC, Peacock and Universo (Español). In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).

Betting odds and lines for Rams vs. Bears
Who will win Rams vs. Bears?

Gary Klein’s pick: The weather will affect both teams, but Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and ninth-year coach Sean McVay get the edge over second-year Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and first-year coach Ben Johnson. Rams 27, Bears 20
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

