Rams defense eager to show off its ‘receiver skills’ against Sam Darnold and Seahawks

Kobie Turner makes his living as a pass rusher and run defender for the Rams, not a defensive back.

But the last time the Rams played the Seattle Seahawks, the third-year defensive lineman snatched a Sam Darnold pass near the goal line for his first career interception.

“It was like time almost stopped,” Turner recalled Thursday. “It was a perfect spiral. It was beautiful.”

Turner’s turnover was one of seven the Rams forced in two games this season against the Seahawks, including six interceptions.

Of the Rams’ 16 interceptions this season, more than a third came against the Seahawks.

The Rams aim to continue their torrent of takeaways Sunday when they play Seattle in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field.

Four of second-year safety Kam Kinchens’ six career interceptions came against the Seahawks, including two in the first matchup between the teams this season.

“Usually, you hope a guy doesn’t make the same mistake twice,” Kinchens said of Darnold. “In my case, I’m hoping he makes the same mistake twice, because that’s more picks for me.”

Are the Seahawks his favorite team to play against?

“Yes,” Kinchens said, “Because they like to test the secondary. They have good receivers and Sam Darnold wants to throw the ball down the field and push it down the field. That’s a lot of opportunities, and I love when I get to show people my receiver skills.”

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant runs with the ball after intercepting a pass against the Chicago Bears in the divisional playoffs on Sunday. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Cornerback Cobie Durant, nicknamed “The Land Shark,” intercepted three passes during the regular season, including one against the Seahawks.

Durant intercepted a pass in a wild-card victory over the Carolina Panthers, and he picked off two passes in last Sunday’s divisional-round victory over the Chicago Bears.

“The Land Shark shows up when you need him the most,” coach Sean McVay said.

The key, Durant said, is the combination of pressure from the Rams’ front and ball-hawking skills of the secondary.

“No rush,” Durant said. “No picks.”

Turner, edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young and linemen Braden Fiske and Poona Ford will be on the spot Sunday as they attempt to slow down Darnold, running back Kenneth Walker III and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba among others.

If the front can get to Darnold, whether for a pressure, quarterback hit or sack, “he knows that we’re coming,” Verse said. “He knows that he’s going to feel us, and that makes any quarterback cautions, no matter who you are.”

Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) and linebacker Byron Young (0) close in on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold during a Rams win in November. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

In a Week 11 game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, the Rams intercepted four passes in a 21-19 victory that was not assured until Jason Myers’ 61-yard field-goal attempt on the final play fell short.

Kinchens intercepted two passes, and Durant and cornerback Darious Williams each intercepted one.

Five weeks later at Lumen Field, the Seahawks defeated the Rams, 38-37, in overtime.

The Rams led by 16 points in the fourth quarter but could not hold off the Seahawks. Turner and cornerback Josh Wallace intercepted passes, but Darnold completed 22 of 34 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns and also converted on a pair of two-point conversion passes.

Now comes the third game between the NFC West rivals.

“I don’t think either of us are going to be tricking each other,” Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said.

The Rams must slow down a Seahawks offense that was at full throttle in Sunday’s 41-6 divisional-round victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Walker ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns. But Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Darnold completed 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Smith-Njigba caught three passes, one for a touchdown.

Crowds at Lumen Field are among the NFL’s loudest, so the Rams are expecting another one at full volume Sunday.

Safety Kam Curl, whose interception in overtime against the Bears set up the winning field goal, noted that the crowd in Seattle quiets when the Seahawks offense is on the field.

“It’s good for us,” he said. “We get to make all our checks and our communication. They think they’re helping the offense but they’re really helping us too.”

Turner said Darnold showed his mettle by directing the winning drive against the Rams the last time they visited Lumen Field.

“He’s a tough quarterback,” he said. “A veteran experienced guy.”

Turner would like to experience another interception.

“If Sam wants to throw me another pass,” he quipped, “I would recommend throwing another spiral just like that one because it was beautiful.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a finalist for NFL most valuable player and receiver Puka Nacus is a finalist for offensive player of the year. Stafford led the league with 46 touchdown passes and 4,707 yards passing. Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions. MVP finalists: Stafford, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, New England quarterback Drake Maye and San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey. Offensive player of the year finalists: Nacua, Maye, McCaffrey, Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson and Smith-Njigba. ... The Rams designated offensive lineman Rob Havenstein to return from injured reserve. Havenstein has not played since the Nov. 16 game against the Seahawks.