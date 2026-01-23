Rams know special teams vs. Seahawks could make or break their Super Bowl hopes

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Harrison Mevis has made all but one kick since joining the Rams in November.

The lone miss?

A 48-yard field-goal attempt against the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 16 game at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Rams lost 38-37 in overtime.

“I just pushed it,” Mevis said this week.

Mevis and Rams return to Lumen Field on Sunday for the NFC championship game against the Seahawks.

The Rams are coming off a 20-17 divisional-round victory over the Chicago Bears, a game they won with a 42-yard field goal by Mevis in overtime.

The Rams and the Seahawks played twice this season and both games were decided by two points or fewer.

In Week 11, the Rams escaped with a 21-19 victory at SoFi Stadium when a 61-yard field-goal attempt by Seahawks kicker Jason Myers fell short.

Five weeks later against the Rams, Seahawks receiver Rashid Shaheed returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown that helped spark his team’s overtime victory.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Shaheed returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to start the Seahawks on their way to a 41-6 divisional-round victory.

Sunday’s game marks the fourth time the Rams will see Shaheed this season. Playing for the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2, he caught five passes and returned two kicks against the Rams. Two days later, the Seahawks traded for the Pro Bowl selection.

Seattle’s Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates with teammate Cooper Kupp after scoring on a 58-yard punt return against the Rams on Dec. 18. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

“If there’s one person, two people that aren’t executing to the best of their abilities, he’s going to find that crease,” Rams veteran linebacker Troy Reeder said. “And they have a unit as a whole that does a really good job of getting him started in his returns. ... You just want to contain this guy, and not let him make a play that could change the game.”

Myers has made 43 of 50 field-goal attempts and 53 extra points. Punter Michael Dixon averaged 42.2 net yards per punt, and has had no kicks blocked.

“They’re as good as it gets, collectively, on [special] teams,” Rams coach Sean McVay said this week.

Rams’ special teams have been a work in progress.

Joshua Karty opened the season as the kicker, but after three losses were determined in part by kicking miscues, the Rams signed Mevis to replace Karty and veteran snapper Jake McQuaide to replace Alex Ward.

After the loss to the Seahawks, McVay fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and elevated Ben Kotwica to interim coordinator.

Mevis has made 16 of 17 field-goal attempts — including two against the Bears — and 45 extra points.

Punter Ethan Evans averaged 38 net yards per punt during the regular season. The Carolina Panthers blocked a punt in the Rams’ wild-card victory.

In that game, Reeder recovered a muffed punt. And coverage teams did not give up a breakaway play against the Bears.

“I feel like we found some consistency,” Reeder said, “and it’s happened at a good time.”

Now the Rams go back to Lumen Field, one of the NFL’s loudest environments.

Mevis, who played in the United Football League before signing with the Rams, said that will be no problem.

Crowd noise, he said, makes his job easier.

“In the UFL, you kind of hear singular noises, like you could hear guys cheering,” he said. “When you’re in a loud environment, you really can’t hear one person or hear anything jump out at you, it’s just the overall noise in a sense, but I love those environments.

“I love being there.”