Rams hire Bubba Ventrone as their new special teams coordinator

Former Cleveland Browns assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone is the Rams’ new special teams coordinator.

Sean McVay did not waste any time attempting to address the Rams’ problematic special teams going into next season.

The Rams hired Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone as their special teams coordinator, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday. The person requested anonymity because the hiring has not been announced.

Ventrone, a former NFL player, was the Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator the last three seasons. He also has been a coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, and coached for the New England Patriots.

Special teams were a weakness for a Rams team that finished 12-5 and advanced to the NFC championship game before losing to the Seattle Seahawks.

Kicking game miscues cost the Rams in several early-season losses, leading them to sign kicker Harrison Mevis to replace Joshua Karty and veteran snapper Jake McQuaide to replace Alex Ward. McVay fired coordinator Chase Blackburn in December, the day after Seattle’s Rashid Shaheed returned a punt for a touchdown in a Week 16 overtime defeat at Seattle.

Ben Kotwica served as interim special teams coordinator the rest of the season.

The Rams had a punt blocked in a wild-card victory at Carolina.

In the NFC championship game, returner Xavier Smith muffed a punt that was recovered by the Seahawks, who scored on the next play.