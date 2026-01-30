From Super Bowl favorites to sideline: What happened to the Rams this season?

Matthew Stafford delivered an MVP-caliber season with 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns, but the Rams were unable to convert that into a Super Bowl run.
Special teams failures, secondary neglect and roster gaps ultimately cost the team.
The Rams likely will continue to be among the favorites to win the Super Bowl next year at SoFi Stadium — if Stafford returns.
The Rams came close to advancing to the Super Bowl for the third time under coach Sean McVay. But a team that was arguably the best in the NFL 12 weeks into the season ultimately lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game.
After the defeat, McVay was emotional about his team.
“It’s as special of a group that, top to bottom, as I’ve ever been around,” he said.
Here’s a look at what went right, what went wrong and what comes next for the Rams:
What went right for the Rams
Matthew Stafford’s back: Stafford, who turns 38 on Feb. 7, was sidelined for training camp because of a back issue.
But Stafford began practicing in mid-August and produced at a level that makes him a favorite to win his first NFL most valuable player.
Stafford led the NFL with 4,707 yards passing and 46 touchdowns.
The 17-year veteran engineered comeback victories in the wild-card and divisional rounds of the playoffs and passed for six touchdowns, with only one interception, in three postseason games.
Sean McVay failed to live up to his reputation as one of the NFL’s top coaches, making flawed strategic decisions in the Rams’ NFC championship game loss.
Davante Adams’ red-zone dominance: The Rams signed Adams, a three-time All-Pro, to provide another dimension in an offense that featured receiver Puka Nacua.
Despite sitting out three games because of a hamstring injury, Adams led the league with 14 touchdown catches.
He also served as a valuable role model for Nacua — who led the league in receptions and was voted All-Pro.
The offense evolves: Midway through the season, McVay moved from his trademark offensive scheme that nearly always included one running back, one tight end and three receivers to often using an alignment that featured three tight ends.
That helped the offensive line, and benefited Stafford and running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Tight ends Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson combined for 17 touchdowns.
Nate Landman punches in: When the Rams signed Landman, it was regarded as another stopgap at inside linebacker, where the Rams under McVay have not invested heavily.
But after being elected a team captain and punching the ball out of ballcarriers’ hands for numerous turnovers, the Rams awarded Landman with an extension that includes more than $15 million in guarantees, according to Overthecap.com.
Defensive front maintains its edge: Edge rushers Byron Young and Jared Verse were voted to the Pro Bowl after amassing 12 and 7 ½ sacks, respectively.
Verse and Young helped also pressured quarterbacks into sacks by linemen Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford among others.
Cooper Kupp isn’t one to gloat, but his performance against the Rams, his former team, in the NFC championship must have been satisfying for the Seahawks receiver.
What went wrong for the Rams
Mistake-prone special teams: Blocked kicks led to multiple early-season defeats, and the Rams in November signed Harrison Mevis to replace Joshua Karty and veteran snapper Jake McQuaide to replace Alex Ward.
A punt return for a touchdown by Seattle’s Rashid Shaheed on Dec. 18 ultimately led to McVay firing special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn.
Punter Ethan Evans was mostly solid and Mevis performed well. But punt returner Xavier Smith’s attempt to catch a ball while he was falling down in the NFC championship game resulted in a fumble that led to a pivotal touchdown by the Seahawks.
Too much for Tutu: Don’t blame receiver Tutu Atwell.
The Rams selected the diminutive-but-speedy receiver in the second round of the 2021 draft, but McVay, who is regarded as perhaps the best offensive mind in football, never fully maximized Atwell’s skill set. Atwell became a free agent after the 2024 season, and the Rams gave him a $10-million, one-year contract, ostensibly with promises that they had finally figured it out.
Alas, Atwell caught six passes (about $1.7 million per catch), including an 88-yard winning touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. He was not active for the divisional-round playoff game against the Chicago Bears or the NFC championship.
No investment in secondary: The Rams were so confident the pass rush would be dominant, they stood pat and made no changes to the secondary. No draft picks. No free agents.
They made a trade deadline deal for cornerback Roger McCreary but otherwise rode with the same group from 2024.
In the NFC championship, Cobie Durant and Darious Williams started at cornerback.
Nacua’s social media mistake: Nacua, perhaps more than any other Rams player, embraces social media opportunities and has become one of the NFL’s most popular personalities.
But while appearing on a livestream a few days before a critical Week 16 game at Seattle, Nacua made critical comments about officials and, unbeknownst to Nacua, made an anti-semetic gesture. Nacua apologized and the NFL and the Rams issued statements. After scoring two touchdowns and amassing 225 yards receiving in the overtime defeat, Nacua posted another critical comment about officials. He was fined $25,000.
Lost home-field advantage: Entering a Week 13 game at Carolina, the Rams were 9-2, had won six games in a row and held the No. 1 seed for the NFC playoffs, which came with home-field advantage for the playoffs.
The Rams lost to the Panthers, the first of three losses in their final six games. They finished with the No. 5 seed.
That meant the Rams probably would have to win three road games to advance to the Super Bowl. They came back for playoff victories at Carolina and Chicago but could not do it at Seattle.
With the Rams’ season over, the team must focus on re-signing coach Sean McVay and Les Snead as they prepare for a potential Super Bowl run in 2027.
What happens next for the Rams?
Stafford situation: The Rams have acknowledged that Stafford’s contract will be a year-to-year situation.
If Stafford returns for an 18th season, he is due to carry a salary-cap number of $48.3 million, though none of his $16 million base salary is guaranteed, according to Overthecap.com. But after his MVP-level performance this season he almost certainly will demand a contract on par with the league’s top quarterbacks.
If he retires, the Rams will be searching for a new starter. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, Stafford’s backup the last two seasons, is a pending free agent.
Staff changes? Defensive coordinator Chris Shula, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase interviewed for NFL head coach positions and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant interviewed with the Chargers about a defensive coordinator position.
As of Thursday, all remained on the staff.
One unit that definitely will see change is special teams. On Thursday, the Rams hired former Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone as their special teams coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly about the hiring.
Extensions coming: McVay and general manager Les Snead, who received extensions after Super Bowl appearances in the 2018 and 2021 seasons, are entering the final years of their contracts. They had extension offers before last season but held off signing them.
Nacua, Turner, Young and offensive lineman Steve Avila are eligible for extensions, and the Rams have $34.3-million in salary-cap space, according to Overthecap.com.
Durant and safety Kam Curl are among the team’s pending unrestricted free agents.
Draft capital: After trading their first-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 draft, the Rams have the 13th and 29th picks in the 2026 draft.
The reasonable expectation before this season was that Snead might package them to select Stafford’s successor. But Stafford’s elite performance and a shallow quarterback draft class changes the situation.
If the Rams keep the picks, they could prioritize drafting a cornerback and offensive lineman.
But don’t underestimate Snead’s history of more creative and attention-grabbing moves, especially as it relates to quarterbacks.
