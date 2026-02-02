Advertisement
Rams

Rams sign coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to contract extensions

Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead side by side.
The Rams checked the box on what was arguably their biggest task of the offseason, signing coach Sean McVay, left, and Les Snead to contract extensions.
(Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
SANTA CLARA — The Rams took care of their first order of business, signing coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to contract extensions, the team announced Monday.

McVay, 40, and Snead, 55, were entering the final years of their contracts.

McVay, who was hired in 2017, and Snead, who has been the general manager since 2012, had previously been extended after Super Bowl appearances in the 2018 and 2021 seasons. They had offers on the table before this season but did not sign them.

The Rams have reached two Super Bowls and have been in the playoffs seven times in McVay’s nine seasons.

The Rams finished 12-5 this season and advanced to the NFC championship game before losing to the Seattle Seahawks, who play the New England Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Rams will now turn their attention to possible extensions for receiver Puka Nacua, defensive lineman Kobie Turner, edge rusher Byron Young and offensive lineman Steve Avila.

