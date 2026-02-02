Rams sign coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to contract extensions

The Rams checked the box on what was arguably their biggest task of the offseason, signing coach Sean McVay, left, and Les Snead to contract extensions.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Rams took care of their first order of business, signing coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to contract extensions, the team announced Monday.

McVay, 40, and Snead, 55, were entering the final years of their contracts.

McVay, who was hired in 2017, and Snead, who has been the general manager since 2012, had previously been extended after Super Bowl appearances in the 2018 and 2021 seasons. They had offers on the table before this season but did not sign them.

Rams Cardinals hire Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as head coach The Arizona Cardinals hire Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as their next coach, creating a second duo of brothers who are NFL head coaches.

The Rams have reached two Super Bowls and have been in the playoffs seven times in McVay’s nine seasons.

Advertisement

The Rams finished 12-5 this season and advanced to the NFC championship game before losing to the Seattle Seahawks, who play the New England Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Rams will now turn their attention to possible extensions for receiver Puka Nacua, defensive lineman Kobie Turner, edge rusher Byron Young and offensive lineman Steve Avila.