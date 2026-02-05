Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford earns first NFL MVP honor, makes big announcement

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was named the NFL’s most valuable player for the 2025 season on Thursday at NFL Honors.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Matthew Stafford’s name is already all over the NFL record book.

Add another milestone to the Rams quarterback’s achievements.

On Thursday night, Stafford was announced as the NFL most valuable player during NFL Honors at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Advertisement

The 17-year veteran finished ahead of New England quarterback Drake Maye in balloting by a panel of 50 journalists who regularly cover the NFL. The panel is assembled by the Associated Press. Los Angeles Times reporters do not participate in voting for awards.

During his acceptance speech, Stafford thanks his wife, Kelly, and daughters along with teammates, who he pointed at some in the audience and said he looked forward to playing with them again next season.

Stafford, who turns 38 on Saturday, passed for a league-best 46 touchdowns and 4,707 yards.

Advertisement

Stafford led the Rams to a 12-5 record and directed an offense that led the league in scoring and yards per game. He was voted first-team All-Pro.

“He’s the epitome of an igniter,” Rams coach Sean McVay said this week. “He’s just this incredibly humble superstar that has the ability to make everybody feel better when you’re around him. … I know I’m biased, but I can remove my bias and say I think he was the best player in the NFL this year.”

Stafford also engineered late winning drives in playoff victories over the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears before the Rams suffered a 31-27 defeat by the Seahawks in the NFC championship.

Stafford, the top pick in the 2009 draft, played 12 seasons for the Detroit Lions before he was traded to the Rams in 2021 for Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick.

In his first season with the Rams, Stafford led them to victory in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford ranks sixth all-time in completions (5,562), yards passing (64,516) and is seventh in touchdown passes (423).

Advertisement

Maye, 23, is a second-year pro who will play against the Seahawks on Sunday in Super Bowl LX. Maye led the Patriots to a 14-3 record — including an 8-0 road mark — and completed a league-leading and franchise record 72% of his passes. He passed for 31 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, and also rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns.