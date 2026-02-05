Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers in Australia next season

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Rams will face a familiar opponent next season in Australia.

The Rams, who last year were designated the home team for the first ever NFL game in Australia, will play the NFC West-rival San Francisco 49ers, the league announced Thursday during the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. Australian actor and conservationist Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin of “Crocodile Hunter” fame made the announcement.

The NFL has not announced a date for the game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but it almost certainly will be in the first week because of the 19-hour time difference and the length of travel for both teams.

Advertisement

Rams Rams’ Les Snead has more than Matthew Stafford to worry about The general manager will have to negotiate a deal for star receiver Puka Nacua as well as extensions for top defenders Kobie Turner and Byron Young.

“As we make history with the NFL and bring the first regular season game to Australia, we are pleased to take our annual matchup against our NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers to the MCG,” said Rams president Kevin Demoff in a statement. “Since we first secured marketing rights to the country in 2021 and more recently since the announcement of this game last year, we have seen tremendous excitement for our team from fans both in Australia and also across the world. We look forward to spending this offseason continuing to deepen our connection with the Melbourne community leading up to the game this fall.”

As part of the process for International Series games, the NFL allows designated home teams to protect two of its scheduled home games from being played abroad.

With the game against the 49ers, which annually draws tens of thousands of 49ers fans, being played in Australia, the Rams’ home opponents at SoFi Stadium next season will be the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and the Chargers.

Advertisement

As part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program, the Rams in the last decade were granted rights in Mexico, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

The Rams have been actively promoting their brand in Australia. Last June, after the Rams held a minicamp in Hawaii, defensive lineman Kobie Turner, offensive lineman Steve Avila and tight end Davis Allen traveled to Melbourne for a fan combine.

Since returning to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have played four International Series games, all in London, including a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last October.

In 2026, in addition to the game in Australia, the NFL has confirmed three games in London and one each in Rio De Janeiro, Munich, Madrid and Paris.