Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to join Rams’ staff

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who has been the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator the last three seasons, will be joining the Rams’ coaching staff.

Sean McVay and the Rams schemed against Kliff Kingsbury when he coached the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, after parting ways with the Washington Commanders, Kingsbury will join McVay’s staff, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. The person requested anonymity because Kingsbury’s role has not been announced.

Kingsbury, 46, coached the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022 and was the Commanders’ offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. The Commanders advanced to the NFC championship game in 2024 but finished 5-12 last season.

With Mike LaFleur now the Cardinals’ head coach, the offensive coordinator position on McVay’s staff is open. Pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase interviewed with several teams for head coaching positions and is regarded as the favorite to become the offensive coordinator. Quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone has experience as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

“We’ve got some really good coaches in-house that we’re going to continue to develop,” McVay told reporters on Monday. “I think it is thorough and it’s the right and the reasonable approach to be able to really have a wide-ranging search while full-well knowing that I’ve got more than capable guys that could step up and do a phenomenal job.”