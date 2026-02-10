Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein announces his retirement

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For nearly all of his 11 seasons, Rob Havenstein was a Rams mainstay at right tackle.

He started two Super Bowls, winning one, and provided sage wisdom and experience for younger players in what would be his final season in 2025.

On Tuesday, Havenstein, 33, announced he was retiring.

“What a ride it’s been!” Havenstein wrote in a post on Instagram. “I can look back on my career and smile knowing I have given everything I had and more to the game I love.

“In saying that, I am officially retiring from the NFL.”

Havenstein, the longest-tenured Rams player on the roster last season, thanked his teammates and coaches, the Rams organization and his parents and wife for their support.

The 6-foot-8 Havenstein, grew up in Maryland and was a second-round pick by the Rams out of Wisconsin in 2015.

He started 13 games as a rookie, and then moved with the team from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

Havenstein started 148 regular-season games and 13 playoff games, including the Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium to cap the 2021 season.

Due to injuries, Havenstein was limited to 14 games in 2023, 11 in 2024 and seven this past season.

Yet the four-time captain was a constant presence, and helped Warren McClendon Jr. develop into a consistent starter.

After the season, coach Sean McVay described Havenstein and tight end Tyler Higbee, who also completed the final year of his contract, as “all-time Rams.” McVay said the team would give the players time to digest the season and decide what might be next.

For Havenstein, that is retirement.

“As this chapter ends,” he wrote, “I couldn’t be more grateful, hopeful, and excited to see what comes next!”