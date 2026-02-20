Rams are promoting Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator

Sean McVay’s refashioned Rams coaching staff is taking shape.

Nate Scheelhaase will be promoted to offensive coordinator and Dave Ragone will serve as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. The person requested anonymity because the moves have not been announced.

Scheelhaase, 35, replaces Mike LaFleur, who was hired as head coach by the Arizona Cardinals.

McVay will remain the Rams’ play-caller.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams’ staff as an offensive assistant in 2024. He served as passing game coordinator last season and was interviewed by several teams for head coach positions.

Ragone, 48, has been the Rams’ quarterbacks coach since 2024. He was the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator before joining the Rams’ staff.