Advertisement
Rams

Rams are promoting Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator

Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase speaks to players during a playoff win over Carolina.
The Rams are promoting passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator.
(Brian Westerholt / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow

Sean McVay’s refashioned Rams coaching staff is taking shape.

Nate Scheelhaase will be promoted to offensive coordinator and Dave Ragone will serve as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. The person requested anonymity because the moves have not been announced.

Scheelhaase, 35, replaces Mike LaFleur, who was hired as head coach by the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) looks on against the New York Giants.

Rams

Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein announces his retirement

He started two Super Bowls, winning one, and provided sage wisdom and experience for younger players in what would be his final season in 2025.

McVay will remain the Rams’ play-caller.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams’ staff as an offensive assistant in 2024. He served as passing game coordinator last season and was interviewed by several teams for head coach positions.

Ragone, 48, has been the Rams’ quarterbacks coach since 2024. He was the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator before joining the Rams’ staff.
RamsSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement