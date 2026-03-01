Rams free agency and draft needs: What $42 million in cap room can get L.A.

NFL success is not predictably linear.

Just because the Rams’ last three seasons ended — in order — in the NFC wild-card round, the divisional round and conference championship game does not mean coach Sean McVay and his 2026 team are guaranteed to advance to Super Bowl LXI, which will be played at SoFi Stadium.

But with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford back and several recent draft classes producing emerging stars, the Rams will be among the favorites to make their third Super Bowl appearance under McVay.

Especially if they score big again in the free agency and the draft.

Rams promote Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator in the wake of Mike LaFleur leaving to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL set the salary cap Friday at $301.2 million, an increase of $22 million from 2025. The Rams have $41.6 million in cap space, according to Overthecap.com, eighth-most among 32 teams.

Teams cannot sign unrestricted free agents until 1 p.m. PDT on March 11, but agents and players can negotiate with teams beginning March 9 at 9 a.m. PDT.

The draft will be held April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

As the result of a trade with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 draft, the Rams have two first-round picks — Nos. 13 and 29. They also have a pick in the second, third and fifth rounds, two picks in the sixth round and three picks in the seventh.

Here are five questions facing the Rams as they prepare for free agency and the draft: