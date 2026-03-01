Rams free agency and draft needs: What $42 million in cap room can get L.A.

The Rams have $41.6 million in salary-cap space and two first-round draft picks to address needs at cornerback, receiver and edge rusher positions.
With Matthew Stafford returning after winning NFL MVP, the team is positioned as a Super Bowl favorite once again under coach Sean McVay.
1
NFL success is not predictably linear.
Just because the Rams’ last three seasons ended — in order — in the NFC wild-card round, the divisional round and conference championship game does not mean coach Sean McVay and his 2026 team are guaranteed to advance to Super Bowl LXI, which will be played at SoFi Stadium.
But with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford back and several recent draft classes producing emerging stars, the Rams will be among the favorites to make their third Super Bowl appearance under McVay.
Especially if they score big again in the free agency and the draft.
Rams promote passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator in the wake of Mike LaFleur leaving to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
The NFL set the salary cap Friday at $301.2 million, an increase of $22 million from 2025. The Rams have $41.6 million in cap space, according to Overthecap.com, eighth-most among 32 teams.
Advertisement
Teams cannot sign unrestricted free agents until 1 p.m. PDT on March 11, but agents and players can negotiate with teams beginning March 9 at 9 a.m. PDT.
The draft will be held April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.
As the result of a trade with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 draft, the Rams have two first-round picks — Nos. 13 and 29. They also have a pick in the second, third and fifth rounds, two picks in the sixth round and three picks in the seventh.
Here are five questions facing the Rams as they prepare for free agency and the draft:
2
Will the Rams sign or draft cornerbacks?
The Rams have not invested heavily at cornerback since 2019, when they traded two first-round draft picks for Jalen Ramsey. They have not drafted a cornerback since 2023, when they picked Tre Tomlinson in the sixth round.
Last season, the Rams thought their young and talented pass rush could compensate for their decision not to stand pat with the cornerbacks and safeties from the 2024 season.
Advertisement
That did not work out well.
Cobie Durant, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, and Roger McCreary, a 2022 second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans who was acquired in a 2025 midseason trade, are free agents. So are Ahkello Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick.
He started two Super Bowls, winning one, and provided sage wisdom and experience for younger players in what would be his final season in 2025.
The Rams have until May 1 to decide whether to exercise a fifth-year option on Emmanuel Forbes Jr. The Rams in 2024 signed the 2023 first-round pick after he was waived by the Washington Commanders. If the Rams exercise the option, Forbes would be guaranteed $12.6 million in 2027.
Safety Kam Curl is a free agent. But the Rams in January gave safety Quentin Lake a three-year extension that includes $25.7 million in guarantees, so it would be a surprise if the Rams are willing to pay a premium for Curl.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jamal Dean (Tampa Bay), Jaylen Watson (Kansas City) and Tariq Woolen (Seattle) are top free-agent cornerbacks. Top college prospects include Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), Mansoor Delane (Louisiana State), Brandon Cisse (South Carolina), according to the website.
3
Are the Rams in the market for a No. 3 receiver?
Advertisement
Last offseason, the Rams re-signed Tutu Atwell to a one-year $10-million contract and then landed Davante Adams for a two-year deal that included $25 million in guarantees.
Adams, a probable Hall of Famer, worked out great: Despite a hamstring injury that forced him to sit out three games, he caught a league-best 14 touchdown passes. Atwell caught only six passes.
With star Puka Nacua and Adams in the fold, the Rams could sign or draft a potential No. 3 receiver to add to a corps that includes Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith.
The role of the former Arizona Cardinals coach and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator has not yet been announced.
Alec Pierce (Indianapolis), Rashid Shaheed (Seattle) and Mike Evans (Tampa Bay) are among the top free-agent receivers. According to NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Makai Lemon of USC, Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Denzel Boston (Washington), Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) and KC Concepcion of Texas A&M are among the top draft prospects.
McVay’s shift to an offense that featured expanded use of multiple tight ends also could impact a decision regarding veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, who is a free agent. Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson are other tight ends on the roster.
Advertisement
4
Matthew Stafford’s back, but will the Rams sign or draft a quarterback?
If Stafford had not announced he was returning the night he won the NFL most valuable player award this would be the Rams’ paramount offseason issue — with the two first-round picks probably coming into play for general manager Les Snead.
Now?
Stafford, 38, played last season like he could go on for several more productive years.
Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is a free agent, but McVay seems likely to push to re-sign him as the backup. Stetson Bennett is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due to carry a salary-cap number of $1.3 million.
Unless Snead and his scouts have identified a sleeper pick, this year’s draft class is not brimming with top quarterback prospects other than Fernando Mendoza.
5
Do the Rams need another edge rusher?
Advertisement
Jared Verse and Byron Young were voted to the Pro Bowl.
Young, who had a career-best 12 sacks, is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension. Verse had 7 ½ sacks. But he is such a disruptive force, he could break the bank when he is eligible after next season.
Josaiah Stewart finished his rookie season with three sacks.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford added another stellar achievement to his prolific career, earning his first NFL MVP honor for his standout 2025 season.
So the Rams could augment the position group in free agency or the draft.
Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati), Jaelen Phillips (Philadelphia) and Odafe Oweh (Chargers) are among the top free agents. College prospects include Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami), David Bailey (Texas Tech) and T.J Parker (Clemson) and Arvell Reece (Ohio State), according to PFF and NFL.com.
6
The Rams have a lot of cap space, but from a budget perspective, who gets a contract extension — and who doesn’t?
After last season, the Rams wasted no time finalizing extensions for their two most important employees — McVay and Snead.
Now they must decide which members of the stellar 2023 draft class will receive extensions, and who might have to play out the final year of their rookie contracts.
Advertisement
Nacua, Young, defensive lineman Kobie Turner and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Warren McClendon Jr. and punter Ethan Evans are eligible for extensions.
Verse and defensive lineman Braden Fiske will be eligible next year.
Nacua is in line to break the bank with a deal upward of $40 million per season. But Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba — the NFL offensive player of the year — also is eligible for a potential record-breaking extension. So expect one to wait for the other to set the market, and then break it.
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.