Rams finalizing deal to acquire All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie from Chiefs

Les Snead, no stranger to blockbuster trades involving first-round picks, might be on the verge of doing it again.

On Wednesday, the Rams general manager appeared to be getting closer to addressing his team’s most pressing need by nearing a possible agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs to trade for cornerback Trent McDuffie, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person requested anonymity because an agreement had not been finalized.

According to multiple reports, the Rams would send a first-round pick — the 29th overall — and fifth- and sixth-round picks in this year’s draft and 2027 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs in exchange for McDuffie.

McDuffie, 25, is a former Anaheim Servite and Bellflower St. John Bosco High star who was a first-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022. He was an All-Pro in 2023 and has three career interceptions. He is due to earn $13.6 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.

On Tuesday, during a videoconference with reporters, Snead was asked about the secondary.

“At that point it’s figuring out, is there an All-Pro that you could add?” Snead said. “That could be nice, but if there’s not an All-Pro, is there a player out there that adds an edge based on what we’re trying to accomplish?”

The last time Snead traded a first-round pick for a cornerback was in 2019, when he sent two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick for Jalen Ramsey. Two years later — after trading Jared Goff and two-first round picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford, the Rams won Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

In 2018, Snead traded a fourth-round pick and a second-round pick in 2019 for Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, one of several major moves that helped the Rams advance to Super Bowl LIII.

The acquisition of McDuffie would strengthen a cornerback group that was often a liability last season. During four seasons with the Chiefs, McDuffie forced eight fumbles, three interceptions and broke up 34 passes.

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. is under contract, and the Rams must make a decision by May 1 whether to exercise a fifth-year option on the former 2023 first-round pick by the Washington Commanders.

Cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary and pending free agents, as are Ahkello Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick.

If terms are finalized, the trade would not become official until the start of the new league year on March 11. In addition, the Rams would have nine picks in this year’s draft, including the 13th overall selection they acquired in a 2025 draft-day trade with the Atlanta Falcons.