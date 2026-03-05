Tight end Tyler Higbee reportedly agrees to two-year deal with Rams

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 4.

Tight end Tyler Higbee agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Rams on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Higbee, who has played a leading role in the Rams’ offense over the last decade, was slated to become a free agent on Wednesday.

In 10 games last season, Higbee caught 25 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

