Rams

Rams sign Kam Curl to 3-year deal that includes about $24 million in guarantees

Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with teammate Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass against the Chicago Bears.
Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with teammate Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass against the Chicago Bears in overtime of divisional playoff win in January.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
Safety Kam Curl was one of the Rams’ top defensive players last season, a consistent tackler who made several game-turning plays.

On Friday, the Rams and Curl agreed to terms on a three-year extension, people with knowledge of the situation said. The people requested anonymity because the deal has not been announced, but it includes about $24 million in guarantees.

Curl, who will turn 27 this month, made 122 tackles, intercepted two passes, had two sacks and forced a fumble last season. In the NFC divisional round against the Chicago Bears, he intercepted a pass in overtime to set up the winning field goal.

Re-signing Curl, who began his career with the Washington Commanders before signing with the Rams in 2024, is the third major move the Rams made to their secondary since January.

On Jan. 1, the Rams signed safety Quentin Lake to a three-year extension that included $25.5 million in guarantees, according to Overthecap.com. The Rams are continuing to work to finalize terms on this week’s blockbuster trade for Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie, a 2023 All-Pro.

The Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, and last month re-signed offensive tackle David Quessenberry.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary are pending free agents. The free-agent negotiation period begins Monday at 9 a.m. PDT.

