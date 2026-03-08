Trent McDuffie and Rams agree on richest contract ever for a cornerback

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Rams believe cornerback Trent McDuffie can help them win another Super Bowl title.

And they are willing to pay the price.

On Sunday, less than a week after agreeing to a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for McDuffie, the Rams and McDuffie agreed to terms on a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid player at his position, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person requested anonymity because the trade and extension will not become official until Wednesday when the NFL’s new league year begins.

But McDuffie’s four-year deal is worth $124 million, with $100 million guaranteed, according to ESPN, making McDuffie the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

The Rams are no strangers to making record-setting deals. Former quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey all made history with deals they signed as Rams.

McDuffie, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract after being selected by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2022 draft. The former Anaheim Servite and Bellflower St. John Bosco high star was an 2023 All-Pro who helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls.

The Rams are sending a first-round pick — the 29th overall — and fifth- and sixth-round picks in this year’s draft and 2027 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs in exchange for McDuffie.

The Rams have made multiple moves to retain and add players to a secondary that will be key next season and beyond for an organization that has gone all-in to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium next February.

The Rams gave safety Quentin Lake an extension in January, traded for McDuffie and agreed to terms with safety Kam Curl on an extension.

On Saturday, the Rams put cornerback Darious Williams on the reserve/retired list.

Cornerbacks Cobie Durant, Roger McCreary, Ahkello Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick are pending free agents.

The negotiating period for representatives of unrestricted free agents to speak with other teams begins Monday.